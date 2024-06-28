Dubai, UAE: As the authority responsible for regulating the trading of petroleum products in Dubai, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) has intensified inspection campaigns on the gas oil (diesel) sector in Dubai. The permanent joint field inspection team, formed according to DSCE Resolution number (1) of 2022, has commenced field inspections and monitoring operations in cooperation with several entities, including the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, the Directorate General of Dubai Civil Defense, the Department of Economy and Tourism, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said that in line with the directives of the wise leadership, DSCE regulates business practices and implements the highest international standards in safety and security. This ensures that diesel is traded, transported, stored, and distributed in Dubai according to UAE specifications. DSCE’s inspection campaigns in the gas oil (diesel) sector are particularly important as they aim to regulate trading and combat illegal practices that endanger the sector’s safety and the environment.

“Ensuring compliance with approved specifications and standards for gas oil (diesel) is one of our top priorities. These inspection campaigns reflect our commitment to achieving a fair and sustainable trading environment and protecting the rights of consumers and law-abiding suppliers,” added Al Tayer.

“Inspection campaigns, conducted in cooperation with the field inspection team, aim to combat illegal practices. These include the trading of petroleum products that do not conform to the UAE specifications, the sale and distribution of diesel in unauthorised places that pose a risk to public safety and security, pollution of the environment, soil, and groundwater from diesel leaks, the storage of diesel through unauthorised and unfit-for-use means and tanks, and the use of unauthorised and unqualified means of transportation for the circulation and distribution of diesel,” said HE Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of DSCE and Chairman of Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products.

“We thank all the government organisations participating in the inspection campaigns for their cooperation and efforts in the field to protect individuals, society, and organisations. This is achieved by ensuring compliance with trading and distribution practices in the petroleum products sectors and the effective implementation of policies related to regulating the trading of petroleum products in Dubai,” said Burhan Al Hashemi, Vice Chairman of the Committee.

The committee also seeks to apply the highest standards of security and safety in diesel trading across all its activities, including transportation, storage, and distribution, whether from diesel trading facilities or through transportation and distribution tanks.

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy has conducted several inspection campaigns that included the liquefied petroleum gas sector, encompassing transportation, distribution, and storage, to ensure the implementation of the highest safety standards according to the UAE’s approved specifications.