Fabricated by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (ZPMC), the new 5,000 tonne Floating Sheerleg Crane, will be the largest of its type in the Middle East and Africa.

The crane allows heavy loads to be lifted as high as 120 meters above water, meeting the growing demand for large-scale offshore projects.

Dubai, UAE – Drydocks World today signed a contract with Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (ZPMC) to acquire a new generation 5,000 tonne Floating Sheerleg Crane, which will help meet the growing demand for large-scale offshore projects.

The signing ceremony took place in Dubai, attended by His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, Captain Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, You Ruikai, the Chairman of ZPMC, and senior management from both companies.

The design, construction, testing, and commissioning phase is expected to take approximately 24 months, with completion scheduled in the second quarter of 2026.

Once operational, the crane will boost Drydocks World's heavy-lifting capabilities, allowing it to meet the growing demands of large-scale projects, such as high-voltage offshore converter platforms and Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel topsides. The company’s latest investment will leverage its existing expertise, exemplified by the successful execution of significant projects such as the conversion of Tango FLNG and Excalibur FSU vessels, the refurbishment and conversion of Firenze FPSO and the ongoing EPC project on UK Norfolk Vanguard Offshore Wind Platforms.

The crane features a 160-meter-long A-frame, allowing heavy loads of up to 5,000 tonnes to be lifted 120 meters above the water, and a 600-tonne fly jib that can extend its reach to 180 meters. This capability enables the installation of larger vessel modules constructed in the yard and lifted onto the vessel for assembly, both nearshore and offshore. The crane can accommodate up to 50 personnel offshore, thereby reducing the need for support vessels. Its versatility also makes it well-suited for the construction of offshore platforms, bridges, and marine developments.

H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: "Our investment in a such a significant piece of equipment marks a strategic milestone for Drydocks World, and demonstrates our commitment to enhancing our offerings to customers and achieving operational excellence worldwide. Once operational, this giant crane will strengthen our leadership in the maritime industry and boost our ability to support projects that drive regional economic growth."

Captain Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, said: "Acquiring the Middle East and Africa's largest crane of this type is a transformative step for Drydocks World. As offshore vessels continue to grow in size, the need for advanced lifting solutions with features like angled booms has become increasingly important. This new sheerleg crane, with its ability to handle heavier modules and expedite project timelines, enables us to manage more extensive and complex projects, further solidifying our status as a global leader in the maritime and offshore energy industries. ZPMC's proven expertise in high-capacity crane manufacturing makes them the ideal partner to significantly enhance our lifting capabilities and ensure our success in mega-projects both regionally and internationally."

You Ruikai, Chairman of ZPMC, said: "Our partnership with Drydocks World builds on a history of successful projects with DP World and opens doors for future projects together. We are proud to collaborate on this project, delivering a state-of-the-art crane that combines power with cutting-edge technology for maximum efficiency and safety."

Constructed from high-strength steel, the crane boasts advanced safety technologies and a sophisticated integrated control system for enhanced operational efficiency. The automatic ballasting system guarantees stability, and the integration of a high-capacity ballast water treatment plant also highlights Drydocks World's dedication to environmental sustainability.

