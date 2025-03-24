Dubai, UAE: Drydocks World has been awarded the contract for the refurbishment and life extension of the FPSO BAOBAB IVOIRIEN, by MODEC Management Services Pte. Ltd., further strengthening its position as a global leader in complex offshore asset upgrades.

Set to commence in May 2025, the eight-month expedited project on the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel will involve extensive structural enhancements, including 1,000 tonnes of steel renewal, 250,000 square meters of tank coating, and 11,500 meters of new piping.

The scope also covers enhancements to crew living quarters and integration of advanced technologies to boost its efficiency and reliability. Upon completion, the vessel’s lifespan will be extended by 15 years, ensuring sustained energy production for West Africa.

Drydocks World, a DP World company, has a proven track record in vessel refurbishments, life extensions and conversions, having successfully completed over 50 similar projects, including more than 30 FPSO upgrades. This latest contract underscores its unmatched expertise in offshore engineering and life extension solutions while reaffirming its commitment to delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique operational needs of its clients.

The FPSO BAOBAB IVOIRIEN plays a crucial role in West Africa’s offshore production, with a processing capacity of 70,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and 75 million cubic feet of natural gas. It can also inject 100,000 bpd of water and store up to two million barrels of crude oil. The vessel, currently operating at the Baobab oil field, 25 km off the coast of Côte d'Ivoire, will relocate to Drydocks World’s Dubai facility for its eight-month refurbishment.

The contract signing ceremony, held at Drydocks World, was attended by Rado Antolovic, CEO of Drydocks World, and Gary Kennedy, President of MODEC Management Services Pte. Ltd.

Capt. Rado Antolovic PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, said: “Signing this agreement with MODEC highlights our expertise in complex FPSO refurbishment and life extension projects. Our proven track record in executing large-scale offshore engineering works positions us as the ideal partner to enhance the vessel’s longevity, efficiency, and operational safety. We are proud to support MODEC in ensuring the long-term efficiency and reliability of its FPSO.”

Gary Kennedy, President, MODEC Management Services Pte. Ltd., said: "This contract award is the result of a rigorous selection process to find the best partner for this critical project. Drydocks World’s extensive experience in FPSO upgrades and their commitment to quality and safety made them the ideal choice. The vessel’s deepwater operations demand precise refurbishment and life-extension measures to overcome complex engineering and operational challenges, while ensuring efficiency and long-term safety.

“We look forward to working closely with Drydocks World to deliver a revitalised vessel that will continue to play a key role in Côte d'Ivoire’s offshore production."

Originally converted in 2003 from an Ultra Large Crude Carrier (ULCC), FPSO BAOBAB IVOIRIEN was designed with expandable topsides to maximize offshore production capacity. FPSOs like this are essential in deepwater operations, enabling crude oil and gas processing at sea before transferring resources to tankers or pipelines.

Drydocks World remains at the forefront of offshore innovation, delivering world-class engineering solutions that enhance asset performance, longevity, and sustainability in the global energy sector.

