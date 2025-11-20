DUBAI, UAE: Drydocks World has begun construction of its new head office complex in Dubai, marking a major step in the company’s continued transformation as a global leader in marine and offshore services and reinforcing its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027, the new facility will centralise operations, strengthen collaboration, and reflect Drydocks World’s long-standing commitment to innovation, safety, and sustainability. It aligns with the vision of parent company DP World, to create world-class, sustainable workplaces across the Group for its staff.

The modern 44,779-square-metre facility, built on a 13,390-square-metre plot adjacent to the existing shipyard, will bring together nearly 700 employees under one roof to enhance communication, coordination, and operational efficiency. Its location, just outside the fabrication zones, yet within close proximity to the yard, improves accessibility for visitors and clients, allowing meetings without passing through restricted industrial areas. Direct access from Jumeirah Beach Road will ease congestion and maintain strict security standards, while offering a more welcoming and connected environment.

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said: “Drydocks World’s new head office represents another important milestone in our transformation. Across DP World, we are investing in smart, sustainable infrastructure that empowers our people and strengthens Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and innovation. The project reflects the same commitment to excellence that underpins our new global headquarters at Expo City, and together they show how we are shaping the future of work across the Group.”

Captain Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO, Drydocks World, said: “The new head office marks an important milestone in Drydocks World’s journey of transformation. It reflects our confidence in the future and our commitment to creating a workplace that enables people to perform at their best. By consolidating our teams into one modern, sustainable facility, we are building a stronger foundation for collaboration and innovation across every part of the business. The project also reinforces our alignment with DP World’s long-term strategy to deliver sustainable growth and to strengthen Dubai’s role as a global centre for maritime excellence.”

Juan Carlos Sahdala, Group Chief Planning and Project Officer, DP World, said: “The new Drydocks World head office is more than a construction project. It’s part of a wider transformation across DP World to create next-generation workplaces. By combining smart design, advanced technology and sustainable systems, we’re building spaces that reflect our ambition to shape the future of work, trade and the maritime industry.”

A Smarter, Greener Workspace

Designed to achieve LEED Gold certification, the new head office will incorporate smart technologies, energy-efficient air and ventilation systems, and next-generation safety infrastructure. It will also feature advanced access control, surveillance, and fire protection systems that meet the highest international standards. The facility’s open-plan workspaces, prayer rooms, dining areas, and fitness facilities will promote wellbeing and collaboration, while multi-purpose halls will host employee gatherings and client receptions.

The development includes a multi-level parking facility with approximately 500 parking spaces, including 50 dedicated charging slots for electric vehicles -- supporting DP World’s global roadmap to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

A Shared Vision

The new Drydocks World head office complements DP World’s own global headquarters at Expo City Dubai, currently under construction and also due for completion in 2027. Together, these two landmark developments demonstrate the Group’s commitment to creating future-ready, sustainable workplaces that empower people, drive innovation, and reflect Dubai’s ongoing evolution as a hub for global trade and industry.

Both facilities are designed to the highest international green building standards, underscoring a shared ambition to embed sustainability and technology across every part of the business.

For more than four decades, Drydocks World has been central to Dubai’s rise as a world-class maritime hub, delivering complex ship repair, conversion, and offshore projects that support global trade. The new head office reflects both this proud legacy and its future ambition, creating a workplace that embodies the spirit of progress and innovation driving Dubai’s economic diversification and growth.

When completed, Drydocks World’s head office will form a key part of DP World’s ongoing infrastructure development in the UAE, supporting the Emirate’s ambition to build a diversified, innovation-led economy. Both projects reflect DP World’s wider commitment to designing environments that connect people, technology, and purpose — whether in the heart of Expo City or at the centre of Dubai’s maritime heritage.

About Drydocks World

Drydocks World, a DP World company, is a leading service provider for the maritime, offshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries. Established over 40 years ago, the shipyard has grown into one of the largest and most advanced facilities in the Middle East, strategically located next to Dubai’s Port Rashid.

Spanning 200 hectares, Drydocks World features five world-class docks and over 3,700 meters of berth space, capable of accommodating up to 10 ULCC vessels simultaneously, including the world’s largest ships. The facility is also home to the largest load-out jetty in the Middle East and Africa, with a capacity to handle structures weighing up to 37,000 tonnes. With over 300 projects completed annually and a record of managing 42 refurbishment projects at once, Drydocks World plays a key role in supporting the global maritime and offshore energy industries.

The company specialises in ship and rig repair, maintenance, vessel conversions, and upgrades, while also driving innovation in advanced newbuild solutions. With growing expertise in offshore wind energy platforms, Drydocks World is helping position the UAE as a centre of excellence in maritime services and sustainable energy. As the international yard of choice, it delivers world-class solutions that power global trade, enable the energy transition, and promote long-term sustainable growth.

Visit: www.drydocks.gov.ae

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW