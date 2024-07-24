The American University of Bahrain has announced the provision of full scholarships in various majors to four outstanding Bahraini students. This initiative reflects the university's social responsibility towards the Kingdom of Bahrain, highlighting its prominent role in supporting development and prosperity. The scholarships aim to honor exceptional students and inspire others to strive for excellence and innovation.

After a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation process conducted by a distinguished committee, four exceptional students were selected among 90 applicants. The scholarship recipients are Noor Ismaeel Alawadhi from Hidd Secondary Girls School, Malak Abdulmutaleb Alsalam from Al Raja School, Naeema Alhaidan from Abdulrahman Kanoo International School, and Maria Ali Hasan from Modern Knowledge School.

On this occasion, the students expressed their joy and pride in being selected to study at the American University of Bahrain. They affirmed that this opportunity is invaluable for achieving their academic and professional aspirations at one of the Kingdom's leading private universities.

The parents of the students also expressed their delight and pride in their children's achievement, commending the university's quality education and advanced curriculum. They emphasized that it would provide their children with the necessary knowledge and experiences for their future careers, wishing them excellence and success in their educational journey.

Mr. William D. Hurt, Chief Operating Officer at AUBH, commented: “We are immensely proud to continue the full scholarship program at the American University of Bahrain, reaffirming our commitment to providing exceptional opportunities to empower Bahraini youth in achieving their aspirations and goals. We aim to offer them a rich educational experience that leads to success in their areas of interest. We remain dedicated to providing promising prospects for the youth of Bahrain, enabling them to achieve leadership and excellence in alignment with Bahrain’s visions and aspirations.”

Dr. Amal Al Awadhi, Dean of Students at AUBH, stated, “We carefully select and nominate exceptional students from various schools across the Kingdom of Bahrain. Each year, we receive a growing number of highly qualified candidates. This year, we made a concerted effort to attract the best talents among Bahraini graduates.”

“The process that these candidates undergo, including rigorous personal interviews, is extremely stringent. As a university, we are immensely proud of these four students and warmly welcome them to our campus. We sincerely hope that they will crown their studies with great success and go on to pursue a career that truly aligns with their unwavering commitment and hard work.” Dr. Al Awadhi added.

American University of Bahrain is committed to ensuring its students and graduates achieve significant success in the job market year after year, enhancing their competitiveness in securing prestigious jobs in Bahraini and international organizations across various sectors such as technology, finance, marketing, and engineering.

This is a clear reflection of the quality education they receive and the valuable skills they acquire during their university studies and not only through academic knowledge, but also practical experiences provided by the university through training programs, partnership agreements, and strategic collaborations with prominent research institutions, academic entities, local and international companies.