Cairo: Foodics, the leading provider of restaurant management and financial tech solutions in the MENA region, participated in the 9th edition of Egypt Career Summit 2026, one of the country’s most prominent platforms for youth career development. As part of its participation, the company hosted a specialized workshop titled “Exploring Business Growth Through Customer Success,” delivered by Khaled Ashraf, Customer Operations Manager at Foodics.

Amid an increasingly complex job market, the summit offered young talent the opportunity to gain real-world insights and practical guidance. Foodics approached this moment with a clear focus: today’s youth are not just future employees but key drivers of innovation in a tech-led world, where adaptability, exposure, and awareness are essential to business success.

The workshop emphasized practical strategies for businesses to survive and thrive under market pressures, from rising costs to operational challenges in the F&B industry. Customer success was positioned not merely as a support function but as a core business driver, impacting retention, efficiency, and sustainable growth.

Drawing on his hands-on experience scaling customer relationships and supporting business growth, Khaled Ashraf guided attendees through real-life scenarios, showing how businesses turn customer insights into actionable strategies. He highlighted how consistency, trust, and deep understanding of customer behavior drive long-term value.

Topics covered included the foundations of different business models, an introduction to SaaS (Software as a Service), revenue models, and the customer journey. The workshop clarified the distinction between customer support, which resolves immediate issues, and customer success, which proactively drives long-term value, retention, and growth. Attendees were also introduced to technical tools and operational KPIs that inform strategic decision-making.

Foodics’ participation reflects its commitment to youth empowerment and its broader role in shaping industry conversations. By engaging directly with emerging talent, the company strengthens its connection with the future workforce while reinforcing its position as a brand that understands both technology and people-driven growth.