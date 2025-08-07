Abu Dhabi: Shory, the UAE’s leading digital insurance platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Wio Bank to deliver a faster and more accessible way for customers to obtain car insurance, seamlessly embedded within the Wio Personal app. This milestone collaboration was officially formalized during a signing ceremony, highlighting the shared commitment of both organizations to innovation and customer-centricity.

This collaboration introduces a game-changing embedded insurance experience, allowing Wio users to purchase car insurance in just a few clicks. Customers now have the option to split their insurance payments into easy monthly installments ranging from 3 to 48 months, eliminating financial barriers and providing payment convenience to the users.

CEO of Shory UAE, Aoun Al Smadi said, “This partnership with Wio represents a shared vision of making every day financial decisions simpler and smarter. At Shory, we’ve always believed that insurance should be intuitive and effortless. By embedding our services within Wio’s digital ecosystem, we’re making car insurance more accessible than ever, right at the point of need.”

Prateek Vahie, Chief Commercial Officer at Wio Bank, said, “We’re reimagining how people engage with their finances, and that means making protection as accessible and effortless as banking itself. Our partnership with Shory brings essential insurance solutions directly into the Wio Personal app, empowering customers to protect what matters most with just a few taps. It’s a key step forward in our mission to simplify financial life, bringing insurance into everyday banking.”

This partnership marks a significant step forward in the evolution of embedded financial services in the UAE, offering a fully digital, hassle-free solution for one of the most important aspects of vehicle ownership.

With both companies committed to driving digital innovation and customer-centric experiences, Shory and Wio are poised to redefine how car insurance is perceived, purchased and financed in the region.

About Wio Bank PJSC:

Wio Bank PJSC, the Middle East’s first digital financial platform, is reimagining banking for individuals and businesses. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and backed by strategic investors including ADQ, Alpha Dhabi, e&, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Wio combines cutting-edge technology with a human-centric approach to deliver seamless, personalised financial solutions.

For personal banking, Wio offers smart tools and insights to help users take control of their finances, enabling them to save, spend, and grow with ease. For businesses, Wio goes beyond traditional banking by providing entrepreneurs and SMEs with a comprehensive digital platform designed to streamline operations, unlock growth opportunities, and simplify financial management.

Wio is redefining the banking landscape as a market leader in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and embedded finance, delivering innovative solutions that empower people, businesses, and communities with the infrastructure they need to access long-term wealth creation. By offering an end-to-end, frictionless digital platform for both retail and business customers, Wio is disrupting traditional banking models, creating operational efficiencies, and unlocking value-added services through a transparent, personalized customer experience.

Wio Bank's commitment to innovation has been widely recognized, being named '#1 Fintech in MENA' by Forbes Middle East and 'Digital Bank of the Year' at both the E-Business Awards 2024 and Tech Innovation Awards 2024. The bank has also received 'Best Retail Banking Digital App Experience' award, 'SME Bank of the Year' award, and 'Intelligent Banking and Finance Implementation' award. Additionally, Wio's leadership excellence was acknowledged with inclusion in the Top 34 GCC Banking CEO Power List 2024 by Finance Middle East.

For more information, visit www.wio.io.