Dubai-UAE: The Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is thrilled to announce the launch of the ‘Shop. Win. Drive’ campaign as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) festival. From June 28 to August 31, 2024, shoppers at participating malls will have the chance to win one of six luxurious GAC GS8 SUVs.

To enter, customers simply need to spend AED 200 at any of the participating malls and scan the QR code available in-store. Each QR code scanned enters the shopper into the lucky draws, which will be held on July 13, July 27, August 3, August 17, August 24, with the final draw scheduled for September 1, 2024.

This campaign is designed to elevate the shopping experience during the DSS period, providing both residents and visitors with an opportunity to win exceptional prizes while enjoying their summer shopping. DSMG aims to reward loyal customers and add an element of excitement and anticipation to their shopping trips.

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group ““Our goal with the ‘Shop. Win. Drive’ campaign is to create memorable and engaging experiences for our shoppers. By offering such incredible prizes, we hope to enhance the overall shopping experience and make this summer truly unforgettable for everyone participating.”

Participating malls across Dubai are gearing up to welcome shoppers and ensure they have a seamless and enjoyable experience. These malls include Al Ghurair center, Al Khail Gate Community, Al Qouz Mall, Arabian Centre, Bay Avenue Mall, Central Mall, Century Mall, Crown Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali Mall, Marhaba Mall, Mudon Community Center, Serena Marketplace, Shorooq Community Center, Silicon Central Mall, Times Square Center, Town Mall, Villanova Community Center

For more information, visit http://www.dubaimallsgroup.com/

-Ends-

About Dubai Shopping Mall Group:

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is a non-profitable, umbrella organization of malls set up under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to promote shopping, retail trade and the mall industry in Dubai. Launched in 1998, one of the primary objectives of DSMG is to synergize marketing initiatives and provide better quality services to the visiting shoppers in the malls.

As an association of malls, DSMG is committed to ensuring that the shopping experience in Dubai is without parallel, assuring visitors that any mall that is a member of the association will provide them with the right retail experience and deliver on quality, service and innovation.