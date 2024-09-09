Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Drinkit, the UAE’s go-to digital-first coffee shop, is set to enhance its presence with five new locations opening across Dubai by the end of 2024. This expansion ensures that Drinkit's expertly crafted, artisanal beverages are more accessible to residents and visitors, promising a premium coffee experience just around the corner. The new venues are set to launch in JLT Cluster T, Golden Mile Galleria 1 on The Palm, Mirdif City Centre Mall, and two additional exciting locations yet to be announced. Each new venue is thoughtfully designed with a stylish, cozy seating area featuring modern, neutral décor, inviting patrons to enjoy their coffee in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.



Offering a diverse menu of over sixty beverages, Drinkit’s coffee shops are a paradise for beverage lovers. From signature drinks to specialty coffees and more exotic selections like matcha and iced cocoa, each beverage is crafted from locally sourced ingredients, ensuring top-tier quality. Beyond beverages, Drinkit is pioneering the coffee shop experience with advanced technology that makes grabbing a coffee absolutely effortless. With the Drinkit mobile app, customers can order ahead and expect their favorite brew ready in just three minutes. The smart pickup area, equipped with a digital pad, allows for quick collection, streamlining the coffee break to mere moments and alleviating the need to wait in line.

Moreover, Drinkit empowers coffee lovers to tailor their drinks via the mobile app or in-store kiosks. Whether it’s choosing beans, milk types, or customizing temperature and sweetness, the options are endless. Guests can enjoy bespoke concoctions like the Hazelnut Raspberry Latte or the Iced Thyme Blueberry Cheesefoam Latte, alongside classics and innovative blends. The app also memorizes preferences, recommending drinks based on past selections a feature that over 45% of customers utilize, showcasing the city's appreciation for such personalized touches. These customization options also ensure that every customer receives the exact beverage of their choice through a smooth and seamless experience.



“The introduction of these five new locations marks a significant milestone in our expansion within the UAE and mirrors the rising demand for fast, superior coffee options across the Emirates,” said Katerina Borodich, CEO of Drinkit. “We are thrilled to extend our range of exceptional beverages and state-of-the-art technology to more neighborhoods, revolutionizing the coffee culture in the UAE. By enhancing the coffee experience with these technologies, convenience and quality, we're committed to enriching the daily lives of UAE residents, making their daily routines easier.”

About Drinkit:

Drinkit was originally founded in 2016. After being acquired by the foodservice group Dodo Brands in 2020, Drinkit expanded to launch more than 30 coffee shops across 3 countries and 5 cities, including Dubai, Moscow, and Astana. The company operates physical coffee shops where traditional cash areas have been replaced by a self-developed ordering system, run on in-store kiosks and a mobile application. Currently, 90% of the chain's orders are placed online.



Dodo Brands also owns and franchises Dodo Pizza quick-service restaurants across 22 countries. In 2023, Dodo Brands' system sales reached $990 million. Drinkit app for iOS and Android.