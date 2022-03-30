Dragon City Bahrain, the Kingdom’s largest retail and wholesale trade centre, has recently inaugurated the annual Bahraini productive families exhibition, which is organised in cooperation with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF).

The launch ceremony was attended by Mr. Yousif Al Yaqoob and Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa from RHF, and senior representatives from Dragon City Bahrain, in the presence of a number of local productive families who are registered with the Foundation and the Ministry of Labour and Social Development, and are participating in the different stalls of the exhibition held inside the mall.

Launched on March 17, 2022, the activity continues to April 1, 2022, and it grants shoppers at Dragon City Bahrain the opportunity to do their shopping for the approaching Holy Month of Ramadan, offering them a unique range of homemade products that include handmade accessories, jewelleries, traditional clothes, homemade spices, pickles and sweets, local dishes, perfumes, antiques and much more.

Additionally, and as part of its ongoing Mother’s Day campaign, Dragon City Bahrain surprised its women shoppers, including the participating women in the productive families exhibition, with roses on March 21, 2022, in a gesture of appreciation to all women and mothers in particular and their essential role in the development of the society.

Dragon City Bahrain is proud to host the annually Bahraini productive families exhibition, in cooperation and coordination with RHF, as part of its belief in the importance of contributing to the development of this important segment of Bahraini society and encouraging its productivity by providing the appropriate environment for promoting and selling their products.

There are few days left before the end of the productive families exhibition at Dragon City Bahrain. Hurry and start shopping from the best local products you need ahead of the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan, and enjoy a memorable Ramadan shopping experience only at Dragon City Bahrain.

