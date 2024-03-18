Dragon City Bahrain, the Kingdom’s largest wholesale and retail trade centre, has taken a significant step towards supporting environmental efforts and sustainability by installing solar panels to produce clean energy, in cooperation with Vitol Energy.

The initiative includes the installation of over 10,000 solar panels on 1,300+ shaded car parks at Dragon City Bahrain, generating an impressive 9,500 mwh of electricity annually and reducing emissions by 6,500 metric tonnes per year. This makes it Bahrain’s second largest solar plant and biggest solar parking lots.

The official inauguration of the solar panel project was marked by a special ceremony attended by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Bin Dainah, Minister of Oil and Environment, and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Eng. Ahmed Al Ammadi, CEO of Diyar Al Muharraq and Board Member of Dragon City Bahrain, as well as senior officials and stakeholders.

On the occasion, Eng. Al Ammadi stated: “We are delighted to be launching the Dragon City solar plant under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina. This pioneering initiative aims to serve members of our local community and encourage sustainability across Diyar Al Muharraq’s various residential and commercial projects. At Diyar Al Muharraq, we remain dedicated to investing in environmentally conscious practices in line with our vision to build a sustainable city for both residents and visitors.”

The installation of solar panels at Dragon City Bahrain is in line with national efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2060. The Kingdom of Bahrain has set ambitious goals to reduce its carbon footprint and mitigate the impact of climate change. By investing in renewable energy sources such as solar power, Dragon City Bahrain is playing a crucial role in supporting these national efforts and leading by example in the private sector.

The implementation of the solar panel project is expected to have a significant impact on the environment, reducing emissions by 6,500 metric tons per year. This will help to improve air quality, reduce pollution, and contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future for the community. In addition to the environmental benefits, the solar panels will also help to lower energy costs for Dragon City Bahrain.

Dragon City Bahrain is a multifaceted project encompassing Dragon Apartments, Thai Mart, Dragon Plaza and warehouse facilities. The landmark facility constantly strives to cater to the diverse needs of all citizens, residents and visitors, offering a wide array of high-quality products from readymade garments, accessories, stationary, toys, furniture, beddings, antiques, electronics, hardware and thousands of other quality items offered at the best prices in town.

The mall also boasts endless options of delicious meals and drinks served at its spacious food court, as well as several traditional and international cafés and restaurants located in different parts of the mall, offering shoppers and visitors perfect chill-out spots to take a break in a cosy atmosphere.

