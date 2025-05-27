Abu Dhabi: In a landmark initiative to help amputees affected by trauma and conflict regain mobility with dignity and confidence, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, has announced he will fund 10 free highly advanced prosthetic surgeries for underprivileged individuals. The announcement, made during the launch of the Al Muderis Osseointegration Clinic at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), represents a commitment of AED 4 million toward improving the quality of life for those living with limb loss.

Osseointegration surgeries, being introduced to the Middle East for the first time, will be made available to the most deserving individuals through this initiative. Prof. Dr. Munjed Al Muderis, a renowned orthopedic surgeon known for his expertise in cutting-edge osseointegration procedures, will perform the surgeries for the beneficiaries.

“We are fortunate to work under the most kind, generous, and purposeful leadership we have ever seen. They are fast thinkers and even faster movers; none of this would have been possible without that vision. In the Year of the Community, it is our responsibility to support those who need advanced care and help bring them back to normal life. I believe we’ll do many more cases, but when it begins with a touch of generosity, we’ve already succeeded,” said Dr. Shamsheer.

Al Muderis Clinic to Deliver Surgeries

The surgeries will be performed at the newly launched Al Muderis Osseointegration Clinic in BMC. Established in collaboration with the Paley Middle East Clinic, the center brings a transformative surgical technique to the region, offering amputees a highly advanced alternative to traditional socket-based prosthetics.

Known as osseointegration, the procedure anchors an external prosthetic limb directly to the patient’s bone using a titanium implant. The result is significantly improved mobility, stability, and comfort, with a shorter rehabilitation period. The beneficiaries will receive the Osseointegrated Prosthetic Limb (OPL) system, which uses a titanium implant that integrates with the bone and extends through the skin to attach to an external prosthesis securely. This direct skeletal connection mimics natural limb movement and eliminates many limitations of conventional socket-based prosthetics.

Unlike traditional prosthetics, which often cause discomfort, skin irritation, and joint complications, osseointegration enables a more intuitive, stable, and lifelike experience. The OPL also allows for osseoperception, a phenomenon where users regain sensory feedback through prosthetics.

“Our goal has always been to restore mobility and dignity to amputees. By bringing this technology to the UAE, we’re building local capabilities and offering hope to those who have waited too long for the right kind of care,” said Prof. Dr. Al Muderis, who has treated over 1,200 patients worldwide using this technology. “We hope Dr. Shamsheer’s noble gesture will help restore mobility to the most deserving patients from different age groups. We are proud to begin offering such a unique service through a community-centric initiative.”

Prof. Dr. Al Muderis, whose inspiring journey from fleeing Iraq as a refugee to becoming a globally respected surgeon is widely recognized, emphasized the personal mission behind the clinic.

“Mobility is life,” he said. “Our mission is to ensure that limb loss never defines or limits a person’s future. Over the past decade, we pioneered the single-stage technique and enabled the technology for diabetic, vascular, pediatric, transtibial, and hip-disarticulation amputees. With this technology, we empower people with even the most complex injuries to reclaim their independence and quality of life.”

A team of medical experts will identify the beneficiaries of the initiative based on clinical evaluation and medical needs. Further details will be announced soon.