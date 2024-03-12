Jeddah: Dr. Hassan Ghazzawi Hospital, a leading healthcare provider under the management of Abeer Medical Group, is proud to announce a major milestone in its journey towards excellence in maternal healthcare. The hospital has successfully delivered 25,000 babies, a testament to its unwavering commitment to providing safe and compassionate care to expectant mothers and their newborns.

The hospital holds prestigious accreditation from the Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions (CBAHI) and the Joint Commission International (JCI). Originally established as a polyclinic in 1983, it evolved into a full-fledged hospital four years later. Since becoming a part of Abeer Medical Group in 2010, Dr. Hassan Ghazzawi Hospital has been dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to its care seekers. The hospital's state-of-the-art facilities, skilled and experienced healthcare professionals, and patient-centric approach have made it a preferred destination for expectant mothers seeking safe and reliable care.

Alungal Mohammad, President of Abeer Medical Group in his statement expressed his heartfelt pride in the hospital's achievement of 25,000 safe deliveries. He took the opportunity to personally thank all the staff for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing exceptional care to the patients.

A commemorative event, titled '25000 Miracles,' was held at the Park Hyatt Jeddah, honoring distinguished doctors, nurses, and other support staff who played pivotal roles in achieving the remarkable feat. This achievement was particularly special because it occurred during the 25th anniversary year of Abeer Medical Group.

Dr. Ahmed Alungal, Executive Vice President, recalled the vision of the founder and thanked all the staff for achieving the incredible milestone. Dr. Jemshith Ahmed, VP of Strategic Planning and Medical Affairs, spoke about the special bond between the patient and doctor which lasts from the announcement of pregnancy to delivery and beyond. He highlighted the exceptional sacrifices of gynecologists as they treat two individuals simultaneously - mother and child.

As the parents stepped forward to share their experiences, their emotions spilled out, raw and unfiltered. They spoke of the fear and the uncertainty they had felt, of the challenges they had faced, and of the overwhelming joy they had experienced when they held their newborns for the first time. Their stories were powerful and moving, and they left not a dry eye in the room. But what shone through in every story was the unwavering dedication and compassion of the healthcare professionals at Dr. Hassan Ghazzawi Hospital. The parents spoke of the kindness and the expertise of the doctors and nurses who had guided them through their pregnancies and deliveries, of the care and attention they had received at every step of the way, and of the sense of security and comfort they had felt in the hospital's state-of-the-art facilities, that includes neo-natal ICU.

It was a moment of pure emotion and connection, a reminder of the incredible power of healthcare professionals to touch the lives of patients and families in the most profound ways. And it was a testament to the incredible work being done by HGH to provide the highest quality of care.

Dr. Hassan Ghazzawi, the visionary leader behind the hospital's success, expressed profound gratitude to the healthcare team, parents, and the community for their unwavering support throughout the journey. He emphasized that the celebration not only commemorates the birth of 25,000 babies but also underscores the hospital's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional maternal care services.

Dr Sarfraz Ahmed, VP Operations, Dr Afsar, VP RCM, and Dr Faheem handed out certificates to all the staff. Dr. Jamal, Shabna, and others, shared their insights, experiences and presented some case studies.

The event also included a panel talk featuring various doctors, as well as vibrant cultural programs.

The '25000 Miracles' celebration stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of the healthcare professionals and the enduring trust and confidence bestowed upon Dr. Hassan Ghazzawi Hospital by the community. The hospital remains committed to its mission of providing safe, compassionate, and high-quality care to all its patients and looks forward to continuing its journey towards excellence in maternal healthcare.