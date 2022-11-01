CAIRO – The Egyptian Minister of Education and Technical Education, HE Dr. Reda Hegazy, has received HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), at the Ministry to discuss means of cooperation in various fields, particularly the development of education in Egypt.

During the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh praised the Minister’s efforts as well as the bold and courageous decisions he has made since taking office; the decisions that are primarily involved in developing the educational system in line with the vision of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to develop and to secure a bright future for Egypt.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh assured the minister of TAG.Global's willingness to provide its professional and technical expertise to the Ministry to serve the best interests of Egypt and its great future, particularly the improvement of the education system in the coming period. He also expressed his commitment for greater cooperation between the Ministry and TAG.Global in fighting digital illiteracy.

For his part, Minister Hegazy appreciated the role that Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh plays in the field of education, as well as his interest in the development of education in the region.

The Minister gave a brief on the Ministry’s plan for the development of education in Egypt as well as the transformation of the entire educational system and its shift from teaching to learning. He went on to say that the Ministry relentlessly aims to develop education and bring about a revolution that puts students on the path of progress and knowledge through building their capabilities and enabling them to acquire various life skills.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) is the global organization for professional services, education, and tech products, operating through more than 100 offices around the world. TAG.Global provides its services and technological products in Egypt, where it has recently launched in Egypt the first Arab factory for manufacturing and producing technological devices in accordance with the standards of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in cooperation with the Arab Organization for industrialization (AOI).

