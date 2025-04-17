Dubai, UAE: DP World has welcomed the latest addition to its Marine Services fleet, with the DP World Jebel Ali making its maiden call at its namesake, Jebel Ali Port.

DP World Jebel Ali is a Sapphire 5300 compact gearless container vessel which features cutting-edge maritime technologies designed to enhance cargo handling efficiency, reduce operational costs and contribute to a more sustainable maritime industry.

To commemorate the maiden call, DP World and Unifeeder senior management hosted a special reception at Jebel Ali Port, underscoring the port’s pivotal role in global supply chains. DP World Jebel Ali will be integrated into Unifeeder’s Asian Gulf ISC Service (AGI).

The vessel’s compact design allows for greater manoeuvrability and access to smaller ports, including inland terminals, opening new opportunities to expand supply chain networks. The vessel is expected to save approximately 1,700 metric tonnes of bunker fuel annually, leading to 15% to 20% reduction in carbon emissions for its intended routes.

Ganesh Raj, Global Chief Operating Officer, Marine Services, said: “The addition of the DP World Jebel Ali to our fleet strengthens our commitment to providing agile, efficient services that deliver value to our customers. This state-of-the-art vessel will help reduce our environmental impact while enhancing our network, which plays a critical role in regional and global supply chains.”

