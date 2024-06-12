Sharjah, UAE: – In celebration of World Ocean Day, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences, in partnership with BEEAH, successfully conducted an underwater and shoreline clean-up campaign. The event was participated by the team members of the hotel who are dedicated to making a positive impact on our environment.

The campaign was a significant step towards raising awareness about the importance of preserving our oceans and shorelines. Participants collected waste and debris from both underwater and shoreline areas, contributing to a cleaner and healthier marine ecosystem of one of the beaches of Sharjah.

Ligia Brasoveanu, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences, expressed her pride in the team's commitment to environmental sustainability. "We are happy to celebrate World Ocean Day with such a meaningful initiative. Our team members, in collaboration with BEEAH and the Filipino Scuba Diving Club, have shown incredible dedication to preserving our natural surroundings.”

“It is our responsibility to protect our oceans, and today’s efforts are a testament to our ongoing commitment protecting the environment." Ligia added.

BEEAH operates in several industries that are critical to shaping an environmentally positive future and developing sustainable, smart cities. Its waste collection and city cleaning operations are the largest and most digitally-enabled in the UAE. BEEAH is also fast-growing in the region, including in KSA and Egypt, forming strategic partnerships to support sustainability targets across borders.

“We applaud the initiative of Double Tree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences and the hands-on work done by the Filipino Scuba Diving Club. BEEAH TANDEEF is proud to support collaborative climate-positive efforts such as this one. Waste collection and transport is only a small part of the equation, but together, we have amplified preservation efforts for marine ecosystems and the environment at large,” said Rafael Lopez, CEO – Waste Collection and Processing, BEEAH TANDEEF.

DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences is committed to ongoing sustainability efforts through implementing Hilton’s Travel with Purpose environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, which focuses on promoting responsible travel and tourism. The hotel continues to implement eco-friendly practices, from reducing single-use plastics to conserving energy and water.

-Ends-

About DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences

Located in the heart of Sharjah, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences features 156 spacious and contemporary rooms and 108 family-friendly 1-to-3-bedroom lifestyle apartments, all rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling glass windows with breathtaking views of the Al Majaz Waterfront. It also offers modern flexible meeting spaces and a business center that can cater to all business and social needs. In addition to the 24-hour in-room dining menu, guests can enjoy Majdolin Restaurant, an upscale Levantine restaurant with a panoramic outdoor terrace with stunning views of the Al Majaz Waterfront, and Banyan Café. DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences features a semi-Olympic-sized indoor swimming pool and an ultra-modern separate male and female fitness center with steam and sauna room. Conveniently located steps away from the Sharjah City Center Mall and only 2 km from the Sharjah Expo Center, our hotel also offers easy access to attractions such as Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Noor Island, Sharjah Amphitheater, Sharjah Aquarium, and Sharjah Art Museum, all within 1-3 km. Just 20 minutes from Dubai, our property serves as an oasis of tranquility.

For reservations, contact us at +971 6 511 1900 or email: SHJAW.SALESADM@Hilton.com. Visit our website www.sharjahwaterfront.doubletreebyhilton.com or connect with us on social media Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of over 680 hotels with more than 155,000 rooms across 56 countries and territories. For more than 55 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Travel with Purpose

Travel with Purpose is Hilton’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy to advance responsible travel and tourism globally. Through Travel with Purpose, we seek to create positive environmental and social impact across our operations, supply chain and communities. We track, analyze and report the impact of Hilton’s portfolio of hotels through LightStay, our award-winning ESG performance measurement and management system. Travel with Purpose capitalizes on Hilton’s global scale to serve as an engine of opportunity in the communities where we operate and pave the way to a more sustainable future for the hospitality industry. Our strategy aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more about Travel with Purpose at https://esg.hilton.com/.