Doka, one of the world's leading experts in formwork and scaffolding, has been a reliable partner for years providing digital solutions for increasing efficiency and safety on construction sites. With the introduction of the new DokaXact Load & Pressure sensors in Saudi Arabia, Doka now enables real-time monitoring of the pouring process.

Choosing the right concrete pouring speed depends on many external factors, such as the weather or the concrete mix. The real-time data from the new wireless DokaXact sensors ensure that concrete is poured as fast as possible while ensuring safety and the best possible concrete quality – even when using more climate friendly, CO2-reduced concrete mixes. DokaXact sensors are robust, waterproof, dustproof, and can be easily connected to the user's smartphone via Bluetooth.

“The integration of advanced technologies like BIM (Revit) and digital formwork solutions is reshaping the construction industry in Saudi Arabia (KSA). Our commitment to staying ahead of the curve is evident in our extensive efforts to educate and train our clients in KSA on these cutting-edge tools. The overwhelmingly positive response we've received underscores the growing demand for these solutions. Doka's comprehensive suite of digital solutions, including DokaXact Load & Pressure sensors, reflects our dedication to leading the industry towards a more efficient and adaptable future,” commented Peter Fischer, Managing Director of Advanced Formwork Co. Ltd. (Doka).

Digital precision directly from the formwork

DokaXact Load offers a solution for monitoring formwork loads. The sensors are designed for straightforward installation on standard tie systems, thus providing reliable data on tie loads for the first time. No special tools or major installation work are required.

The DokaXact pressure sensor is designed for monitoring fresh concrete pressure. Installation is quick and easy, because it can be mounted directly on the plywood and requiring only a 26 mm hole.

The data from both sensors is visualized in real time in the user-friendly DokaXact app directly on a smartphone. The intuitive user interface allows for simple and independent operation. The DokaXact web portal also provides detailed information and transparent documentation on the project.

The new DokaXact sensors offer significant future applications, particularly for large-scale infrastructure projects such as tunnels. However, just as the reliable formwork systems from Doka are suitable for a wide range of concrete construction sites, so too are the DokaXact sensors. They can be used in the energy sector, in residential or commercial construction, and in projects with critical anchor loads or high, single-sided walls or pillars. As Robert Hauser notes, "Wherever mission-critical data is required, projects can be optimized with DokaXact."

Achieving faster pouring times with DokaXact

Thanks to data-based decisions, DokaXact sensors are already ensuring increased precision on the first construction sites in North America and Germany, as well as in other regions. For example, with the construction of sanitary sewer manholes in Mississauga, Ontario (Canada), where the use of DokaXact sensors reduced pouring time by five hours.

About Doka

Doka is a world leader in providing innovative formwork, solutions and services in all areas of construction. The company is also a global supplier of well-thought-out scaffolding solutions for a varied spectrum of applications. With more than 180 sales and logistics facilities in over 58 countries, Doka has a high-performing distribution network for advice, customer service and technical support on the spot and ensures that equipment is swiftly provided – no matter how big and complex the project. Doka employs 9,000 people worldwide and is a company of the Umdasch Group, which has stood for reliability, experience and trustworthiness for more than 150 years.

