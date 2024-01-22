5 projects by Qatari and Qatar-based talent and 20 projects by women filmmakers, with 12 by returning filmmakers.

DFI’s Grants, the region’s longest-serving film development initiative, has supported more than 800 films from 74 countries in a robust portfolio.

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Film Institute announced the recipients of its 2023 Fall Grants cycle, the region’s longest-serving film development initiative that identifies and nurtures first-and second-time filmmakers from across the world.

For the 2023 Fall Grants cycle, 44 films from 32 nations have been selected from hundreds of entries submitted by first- and second-time filmmakers and acclaimed MENA directors. Awarded in two cycles—Spring and Fall- the Institute’s Grants programme has evolved as one of the flagship film funding initiatives in the MENA region focused on strengthening a vibrant creative ecosystem and supporting emerging voices worldwide to help them realise their cinematic aspirations.

To date, the programme has supported over 800 diverse film projects from 74 countries, including feature and short narratives, documentaries, experimental essays, and serial content for broadcast and streaming platforms.

In addition to Qatar, the 2023 Fall Grantees include projects from Afghanistan, Algeria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Croatia, Egypt, France, Georgia, Germany, Hong Kong, Iraq, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Madagascar, Morocco, Mauritius, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Spain, South Africa, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Tunisia, UAE, USA, and Zanzibar, among others.

The recipients include 20 women filmmakers, with 12 returning grantees and 5 projects from Qatar-based talent, reflecting the commitment of the Institute to nurture diverse, inclusive, and authentic voices from around the world to present stories that resonate across cultures and geographies.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of the Doha Film Institute, said: “The volatility of today’s economic, social, and political conditions adversely impacts the support for creative talent, especially for independent voices in cinema with limited access to film finance. We are on a mission to identify and support these voices because we believe that their stories mirror the harsh lived realities of many communities through creative visions that need to be realised.”

Alremaihi continued: “It is our honour to support talented emerging filmmakers from across the globe, who with the incredible quality of their projects have made the selection process challenging in the best way possible. From heart-wrenching stories of life under occupation in Palestine to messages of hope, peace and harmony from Bhutan and Senegal, our 2023 Fall Grants projects reflect our world today. We will continue to ensure that compelling new stories are told to the world and that cinema continues to play a powerful role in bridging understanding and empathy.”

The 2023 Fall Grants recipients are:

MENA – Feature Documentary – Development

Après Tahar (Algeria, France, Qatar) by Soufiane Adel is the story of the director’s large Algerian immigrant family against the backdrop of his grandfather, an infantryman in the French Army in Indochina.

In The Shade of a Royal Palace (Egypt, Qatar) by Hend Bakr, the director attempts to discover her family history as 'the people of the cabins' through her musician father.

MENA – Feature Documentary – Production

Khartoum (Sudan, UK, Qatar) by Miss R, Mr. S, Mr. and Mr. T is about a street boy, a civil servant, a tea lady, and a medic—whose lives are woven together in peace and war.

MENA - Feature Documentary – Post-Production

Abo Zaabal 1989 (Egypt, Germany, Qatar) by Bassam Mortada, in which the filmmaker explores his father’s arrest and torture in 1989, reconstructing the experience that traumatized and divided his family.

MENA Established Directors Post-Production

2G (Algeria, Switzerland, Qatar) by Karim Sayad is set in Agadez in 2021—following the ban on unlawful migrant transportation by the Niger government, four former smugglers struggle to make a living by embarking on a journey through the Sahara.

Non-MENA-Feature Documentary – Post-Production

Blueberry Dreams (Georgia, France, Belgium, Qatar) by Elene Mikaberidze is set amidst political and military tensions near the disputed Abkhazian state, where a Georgian family is staking its future on cultivating blueberry fields.

Hawa (Afghanistan, France, The Netherlands, Qatar) by Najiba Noori is about Hawa, who, after 40 years of arranged marriage, is eager to finally begin an independent life and become literate.

MENA - Feature Narrative – Development

7 Waves (Qatar, Saudi Arabia) by Hamida Issa is a magical realist tale inspired by local Gulf mythology in which Laila, a young Qatari/Saudi photographer, travels the world documenting culture.

MENA – Feature Narrative – Production

Eldorado, the Taste of the South (Morocco, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Qatar), by Alaa Eddine Aljem is a dark comedy about a group of migrants who are looking to reach Eldorado, a secret utopian island where everyone lives in peace.

MENA - Feature Narrative – Post-Production

Wear & Tear (Tunisia, France, Belgium, Qatar) by Sarra Abidi is about Ayda, a 40-year-old woman who has worked in a call centre for over ten years. Several events occur in her life, pushing her to reconsider her entire existence in all its emptiness.

Non-MENA – Feature Narrative – Post-Production

Celebration (Croatia, Qatar) by Bruno Anković explores the life of Mijo and the circumstances that lead to an expansion of fascism and extremism both in history and today.

MENA – TV Series – Development

The Blue Weddings (Algeria, France, Qatar) by Samia Dzaïr is set in France, where an Algerian family celebrates the union of their eldest son with a young woman from their community. The following day, he is found dead in the wedding bed.

MENA – Short Narrative – Production

Grandma Swim (Bahrain, USA, Qatar) by Maryam Mir is about Rana, an ocean-loving girl who attempts to convince her grandmother, Bushra, to swim in the sea for the first time in 50 years.

MENA – Short Narrative – Post-Production

Civilization of Equality (Qatar) by Ibrahim Albuainain is an animated musical where a colourful group of animals spontaneously unite to sing harmoniously in a heartwarming yet earnest attempt to educate their human counterparts on the value of peace and equality.

MENA – Short Experimental – Production