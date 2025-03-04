Qatar’s Most Bustling Mall Brings the Spirit of Giving to Life, with Charity Initiatives, Festive Activities, and Exclusive Ramadan Experiences

Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar destination for fashion, community, and sustainability, is embracing the season’s values of giving, togetherness, and celebration through its Festival Cares year-long program to give back to the community. This Ramadan, the mall is launching two impactful initiatives—the ‘Branches of Kindness’ initiative in partnership with Qatar Charity and a special Ramadan experience for the children of Dreama Orphan Care Center, — alongside a diverse calendar of Ramadan family activities, exclusive shopping offers, and special Iftar experiences.

"Ramadan is a time for unity, generosity, and reflection, and at Doha Festival City, we are honored to create meaningful initiatives that bring the community together," said Christopher Barton, Director – Asset Management, Qatar, Al-Futtaim Real Estate. "Through our partnerships with Qatar Charity and Dreama, we are reinforcing our commitment to Festival Cares, our corporate social responsibility program, while offering visitors an engaging and festive Ramadan experience."

The ‘Branches of Kindness’ initiative, located at Center Court throughout Ramadan, invites visitors to contribute to Qatar Charity’s Giving Lives On campaign, which supports 4.5 million people in need across 40 countries. Each branch’s gift request tag placed on an enchanted tree structure represents a charitable cause, including orphan sponsorship, Ramadan food aid, humanitarian assistance for patients, those with no income, the elderly, debtors, and Iftar programs in Qatar. Shoppers can scan the QR code on the tree to make direct donations via the Qatar Charity app. (qch.qa/appen).

"At Qatar Charity, we believe that every act of kindness can create lasting change. We thank Doha Festival City for the ‘Branches of Kindness’ initiative that provides a powerful opportunity for the community to participate in charitable giving during Ramadan," said Mr. Ali Ibrahem AlGreeb, Resource Development Manager at Qatar Charity. "With just a few taps, visitors can fulfill a wish and make a real difference. We also call on other companies and organizations to support our Ramadan Campaign, ‘Giving Lives On’ to maximize our impact for underprivileged communities this blessed month globally."

As part of its community outreach, Festival Cares is hosting children from Dreama Orphan Care Center for two special Ramadan experiences. Taking place on March 5 and March 25, the children will enjoy a fun-filled day at Angry Birds World, followed by a warm Iftar meal at IKEA. To commemorate the occasion, each child will receive a Monopoly game, sponsored by Doha Festival City, and a reading package from Qatar Reads and Qatar National Library.

"At Dreama, we are committed to creating enriching experiences that bring happiness and a sense of belonging to our children," said Munira Al-Boloshi, Director of Communication and Media, Dreama Orphan Care Center. "Through our collaboration with Doha Festival City, we are offering the children not just a fun day out, but a meaningful opportunity to engage, learn, and celebrate the spirit of Ramadan."

The mall will also celebrate Garangao, a cherished Qatari tradition, with a three-day event from March 13 to 15 at the Entertainment Node, in collaboration with Tarsheed (KAHRAMAA). The program will feature storytelling, cultural games, and interactive activities, bringing joy to children and families while honoring local heritage.

Beyond its charity initiatives, Doha Festival City is offering a rich lineup of Ramadan experiences. Visitors can explore exclusive shopping offers across fashion, beauty, and home décor from top retailers such as Harvey Nichols, IKEA, and Charlotte Tilbury. For Iftar, guests can indulge in specially crafted menus and buffets at some of Doha’s most popular dining destinations, including Garden by Belgravia, Asha’s, and Yasmine Palace.

Families can also enjoy special entertainment offers, including an unlimited play pass at Angry Birds World for QAR 149, applicable to all rides except Slingshot, Karting, and skill-based games, and a Ramadan deal at Snow Dunes for QAR 99.

For more information on Doha Festival City’s Ramadan activities and special offers, follow us on social media or visit their website.

