Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, concludes a year of outstanding accomplishments, celebrating multiple milestones, and preparing for an even more successful new year.

Doha Festival City has won two prestigious awards from at the Qatar Tourism Awards 2023, ‘Outstanding Service Excellence - Shopping Mall’ and ‘Outstanding Smart Solutions - Innovative Solutions in Sustainability’. These awards are a testament to Doha Festival City's commitment to excellence in customer service and its innovative approach to sustainability, further establishing it as a leader in the retail and entertainment sectors in Qatar.

Among many other achievements, Doha Festival City proved to be the place to go to for exclusive and unparalleled entertainment experiences. The mall brought its guests globally acclaimed shows and events such as the Space Jam show in collaboration with Warner Bros and EventBox.

Later in the year, The Village, an outdoor extension that provides families with a unique space offering activities for all ages, was launched. One of The Village's highlights was the “Madagascar Stars of the Jungle” show, a lively and interactive performance featuring beloved characters from Madagascar. This show, combining music and dance, put everyone in a festive mood and offered photo opportunities, providing an exciting jungle experience suitable for children of all ages. Additionally, The Village welcomed visitors with the mesmerizing landing of a hot air balloon, creating a captivating atmosphere for families to enjoy.

Commenting on this, Robert Hall, General Manager, said: “This year has been a testament to our commitment to innovation, community engagement, and sustainability. We have ensured to deliver on our brand promise 'It's My Place, My Choice' and I would like to use this opportunity as we conclude another successful year to thank our loyal visitors, partners, staff, and team for the unwavering support and for making this year a one to remember. We eagerly anticipate an exciting 2024 and I am certain that we will continue to bring the people of Doha more and more memorable experiences.”

Doha Festival City also introduced an exclusive Gift Card, revolutionizing the shopping experience with a seamless cashless payment method available in over 500 stores, in collaboration with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) and Mastercard. The card can be purchased from all customer service desks across the mall, simplifying transactions and opening doors to a world of exclusive offers and promotions. Gift Card holders can benefit from special deals across a wide array of retail, F&B, and entertainment outlets, making it an ideal choice for those looking to buy the perfect gift or engage in cost-effective shopping.

Another significant achievement in 2023 was the launch of The Virtual Mall, Qatar's first-ever digital mall, and a groundbreaking 3D online experience that redefines the landscape of shopping. It offers customers an immersive and interactive platform that bridges the gap between traditional and online retail.

In the realm of Corporate Social Responsibility, Doha Festival City has actively championed partnerships with various entities to raise awareness on diverse topics such as diabetes and cancer. Collaborating with organizations like the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and Hamad Medical Center (HMC), among others, the mall has undertaken initiatives to enhance community awareness and promote better health. Notably, Doha Festival City has collaborated with HMC to improve access to emergency care and joined forces with MoPH and HMC for Diabetes Awareness Month, contributing to the overall well-being of the community.

For more information on Doha Festival City, please call 4035 4444 or visit https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/ .

For media enquiries, please contact: Beatrice Zemelyte, Assistant PR Manager, Muse: beatrice.zemelyte@the-muse.co

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Qatar’s one and only choice for fashion, dining, and entertainment. Bringing several firsts to Doha, this incomparable mall – is one of the largest such developments in the Middle East, offering almost a quarter of a million sqm of leasable space, providing something for everyone, and creating exceptional and memorable experiences with every visit.

Doha Festival City is home to famous brand names in retail, many of which have made their Qatar debut, including Harvey Nichols, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Dior Beauty Boutique, and ACE. It also houses the country’s only IKEA, which has been open since 2013. There are over 100 places to dine and relax including restaurants, cafés, and casual dining outlets, from brands that are unique to Qatar including Jamie’s Italian, and Aimee’s Cafe.

Doha Festival City is also home to the Edge Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness center, boasting a large area of training space with the latest top of the line equipment from Technogym, separate male, and female parts, as well as circuit training areas.

Doha Festival City has the country’s biggest world-class entertainment offering including a unique mix of indoor and outdoor attractions–from Qatar’s first VOX 4D cinema complex with 18 digital screens Theatre by Rhodes, to green spaces for outdoor exercise and Outdoor Leisure Trail cycling and three unique entertainment parks, including Angry Birds World, Snow Dunes and Virtuocity.

The world’s first Angry Birds WorldTM, introduced and developed by the leading location-based entertainment company Trimoo in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, opened in Doha Festival City in May 2018. The Park is an unparalleled family entertainment destination, inspired by the global gaming sensation and the blockbuster movie.

VIRTUOCiTY™ is the region’s first dedicated gaming hub that merges the virtual world with the real world. Opened in December 2018, this entertainment park is equipped with full motion racing simulators, escape rooms and an astonishing multipurpose eSports arena. The venue offers an immersive digital experience for teens and adults.

Snow Dunes™ is the first indoor snow park in Qatar, featuring a castle inspired by authentic Qatari architecture. It is based on an old folk tale about a wave of cold coming in the spring and covering the ground with a white mantle. The Park uses state-of-the-art technology to produce snow-white ice at temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius.

As a ‘Smart Mall’, Doha Festival City offers innovative digital options including free Wi-Fi and digital wayfinding to enhance consumer experience, and is easily accessible, offering 8,000 smart parking spaces and VIP valet services.

Doha Festival City’s new parking can accommodate an additional 165 cars, providing easy access to the Luxury Area and the Edge Fitness, and a direct exit to Al Shamal Road, helping to avoid congestion during peak hours.

Doha Festival City’s exclusive Fashion TV ‘FFTV', broadcasted on the mall’s website and YouTube channel, brings Doha’s fashion personalities to showcase the mall’s host of retailers and unique fashion offering.

Festival Magazine, the Mall’s very own online quarterly lifestyle magazine, brings the readers to the front row of the mall’s latest happenings, uncovering the last fashion trends and offering previews of collections and exclusive offers available at the mall. The magazine is the ultimate showcase for top fashion, beauty trends & dining experiences.

Doha Festival City applies stringent safety measures throughout the mall for its staff and visitors. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning and sanitization operations during mall’s trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed at all commonly touched areas.

Doha Festival City won the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, placing the Mall in the top 10% of the hospitality sector in the world.

