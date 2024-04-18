DocsInBox, an international e-invoicing and procurement company, expanded to the UAE with a secured capital of $500K to reduce the restaurant’s operational costs by 5%. This is set to fuel the global e-invoicing market, estimated at $46.68 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.91%.

Dubai, the UAE — DocsInBox, an e-invoicing and procurement solution, has raised $500,000 to streamline HoReCa Sector operations as it enters MENA’s market. The platform lets a purchasing agent send the order in just three clicks, while an accountant spends 13 seconds instead of 300. By automatically posting supplier invoices and offering precise control over ingredient pricing, DocsInBox reduces manual work by 15%, optimizes staff allocation, and allows restaurants to focus on delivering exceptional experiences.

DocsInBox is a key player in the UAE’s initiative to digitalize the economy, particularly through e-invoicing. The system allows suppliers to send comments and feedback on received orders. By contributing to a broader e-invoicing system project in the UAE, DocsInBox is shaping the future of the digital economy in the region.

One of DocsInBox's key benefits is its ability to automatically post supplier invoices directly to a restaurant's point-of-sale (POS) system and accounting software. Beyond mere operational efficiency, DocsInBox empowers restaurant owners to thrive in competition, establish robust financial control, and ultimately enhance their establishments' overall success and growth. Prominent UAE restaurants like Cafe de Palma, Angel Cakes, Papa Dubai, and Frank by Basta already trust the solution.

Kshitij Saxena, Head of Growth and Strategy, emphasizes the company's commitment to transforming the restaurant industry: "DocsInBox is an all-in-one purchasing solution fundamentally changing restaurants' operations. It streamlines workflows, minimizes manual work for faster processing, and reduces operational costs by 5% and food costs by 8%. In general, DocsInBox saves up to 1,000,000 monthly hours in invoicing and procurement. Our recent research found that the UAE restaurants are looking for the DocsInBox solution, and we're happy to enter the market."

As DocsInBox enters the UAE market, its mission is clear: to power restaurant operations with real-time data, accurate insights, and time-saving automation to trim costs, cut waste, and boost profits across the F&B industry, which is estimated to reach $19.98 billion in 2024 and grow to $43.98 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 17.10%.

About DocsInBox

DocsInBox is an international company offering a comprehensive solution for HoReCa process automation that can help businesses reduce costs by up to 5%. Over 12,000 European and Asian restaurants have already trusted this solution, which streamlines everything from document management and ordering to invoice processing. In 2024, the company expanded to the UAE market.