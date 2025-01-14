dnata Travel is celebrating the launch with 100 AED travel vouchers and a prize draw for customers this January

Exclusive offers focus on beach escapes and wellness retreats for the new year

Dubai, UAE: dnata Travel has unveiled its brand-new retail store at Mall of the Emirates, offering customers everything they need for travel in one convenient location. Dubai based travellers have access to personalised service from its knowledgeable consultants, and can discover dnata Travel’s latest products and offers with holiday planning already in full swing for 2025.

To celebrate the opening, customers booking a holiday at dnata Travel Mall of the Emirates this January can claim a 100 AED travel voucher. Any booking will also automatically enter travellers into a prize draw for the chance to win a luxurious, five-star stay in the beautiful Vienna, Austria.

Located in one of the city’s largest and most popular malls, dnata Travel has moved its original store to a brand-new location near Carrefour. Its experienced, multi-lingual team can assist with local staycations or more complex, international itineraries, including tours, attractions, transfers, and insurance – services travellers often book separately.

Matthew Vlemmiks, dnata Travel Leisure Manager, commented: “Mall of the Emirates has been a flagship location for dnata Travel for over a decade. This move allows us to expand our retail space in a location we hope UAE residents will find even more accessible. This comes at a time of major developments and growth for our brand as we continue to enhance our retail footprint and online presence, offering the latest and best travel deals – including many exclusives for UAE travellers.”

At dnata Travel, GCC residents can access exclusive rates thanks to its long-standing global partnerships. The latest offers feature some of the most sought-after destinations, from the Indian Ocean islands to Thailand’s popular cities and beach resorts. Trending deals include wellness packages to kick-start the new year with health and mindfulness in focus – featuring savings and added extras such as treatments, and more.

Highlight offers this January include a beach break in Sri Lanka, a trending destination with UAE travellers for winter 2024/25. With dnata Travel’s latest holiday package, travellers can stay at the five-star Shangri-La Hambantota for three nights with 45% savings on their stay, including a Deluxe Room, a complimentary upgrade to Half Board, and return economy class flights, from AED 3,675 per person.



Meet the dnata Travel team at its brand-new Mall of the Emirates store, located on the Ground Floor Level, next to Minutes and close to Carrefour. The closest parking is Carrefour / Home Centre. Contact the travel experts based at the store via phone on +971 4389 8426, or email on moe@dnata.com. Opening times are Sunday to Wednesday: 10:00 am to 10:00 pm; and Thursday to Saturday 10:00 am to 12:00 midnight. For more information see www.dnatatravel.com.