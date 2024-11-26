Dubai, UAE: dnata Representation Services has joined forces with six leading boutique representation agencies from around the globe and together they have proudly announced the launch of The Representation Alliance. United by a shared passion for excellence and an unfaltering commitment to going the extra mile, this new coalition is set to redefine global sales and marketing representation in the travel and tourism industry.

Alongside dnata Representation Services in the GCC, The Representation Alliance is comprised of Resort Marketing International, representing the UK & Ireland market; Distinct Marketing Concept, representing the USA market; Quadra Innovations, representing the Canada market; ADS, representing the France market; Kirby & Co, representing the Spain and Portugal market; and One Rep Global, representing the India market.

With a combined experience of 80 years, The Representation Alliance encapsulates an appetite for excellence and a pledge to showcase only the best in travel and hospitality. This unprecedented endeavour brings together benchmark entities in sales, marketing and PR representation from across the globe.

Sébastien Doussin, Divisional Vice President of Global Ground Services & Destination Management at dnata Travel Group, commented: “Each individual agency is recognised as market leaders and contributes distinct local knowledge and extensive global relationships, which only serves to strengthen our service offering and value to our respective clientele. The Representation Alliance members will collaboratively form the strongest global sales force in the industry, connected by shared beliefs and principal values.”

The Representation Alliance represents a diverse clientele, serving tourism boards, destinations, hotels, resorts & spas, travel insurance, mobility partners, airlines & jet companies, as well as destination management companies from around the world.

For more information, please visit https://therepresentationalliance.com/ or contact info@therepresentationalliance.com.

Media Contact:

Charlotte Codd, Partnership Manager, dnata Representation Services

charlotte.codd@dnata.com