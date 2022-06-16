Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based dnata Representation Services, part of the dnata Travel Group, has signed a partnership agreement with Deutsche Hospitality to serve as its exclusive representation partner across the GCC countries.

The announcement comes as the German hotel group expands its GCC footprint with its recent opening of the Steigenberger Hotel Doha in Qatar, the opening of the IntercityHotel Dubai Jaddaf Waterfront and the takeover of the management of the Al Hamra Residences and Al Hamra Village Hotel in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The pipeline includes a further IntercityHotel in Muscat and a Jaz in the City Hotel in Dubai.

Through extensive regional sales and marketing support dnata Representation Services will strengthen Deutsche Hospitality’s brand presence in the GCC market and drive business to its growing number of hotels. The hotel group currently runs more than 160 hotels in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe, with more than 40 in the planning and construction phases in locations of importance for business and leisure travel from the region.

John Bevan, Divisional Senior Vice President at dnata Travel Group commented: "We look forward to bringing in dnata Representation Services’ regional expertise to support in Deutsche Hospitality’s expansion. A hotel group synonymous with high standards, Deutsche Hospitality is set to cater for the growing need for a range of hotel options across the region from economy to midscale to luxury. We are delighted to become an integral part of its journey."

Johanna Lamke, Vice President Sales at Deutsche Hospitality commented: "The Gulf region is one of the most dynamic and fastest growing markets for us. With dnata, one of the leading suppliers in the region represents us. We look forward to working together to expand the brand presence and commercial activities."

dnata Representation Services provides a comprehensive range of commercial services for hotels and airlines in the GCC and beyond. Its focus on quality and service excellence was recognised at the prestigious World Travel Awards Middle East in 2021, where the company was named the ‘Middle East's Leading Airline GSA’ for a third consecutive year.

Deutsche Hospitality now represents one of dnata Representation Services’ largest global hotel group clients, with the companies set to work together on a range of initiatives to promote its offering, and to recruit new members for its loyalty program, H-Rewards.

