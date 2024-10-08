Dubai, UAE – DNA Health & Wellness (DNA Health), the leading preventative health clinic in the Middle East, is proud to announce its commitment to revolutionising the medical field with its comprehensive range of health optimisation and longevity treatments. In collaboration with Francorp Middle East, DNA Health is expanding its groundbreaking model through franchising inviting visionary franchisees to join them on their mission to transforming lives across the Middle East and Europe.

In 2018, Sho Choudhury, an investment banker and biohacker, along with Dr. Nasr Al Jafari, a leading expert in health optimisation and longevity medicine, joined forces to set a new standard of healthcare. Together, they launched DNA Health & Wellness – a healthcare provider that focuses on Preventative Health, Health Optimisation, Rejuvenation and the Science of Longevity.

At the heart of DNA Health’s success is a committed team of Doctors, which use its proprietary approach and the latest detection technology and cutting-edge treatments to optimise health and eliminate potential health risks. Its personalised, data-driven and precision medicine approach offers highly effective healthcare outcomes.

“Our growth has been supported by the strong interest in preventative health. In a world where 6 out of 10 causes of deaths are preventable, we recognize that environmental, socioeconomic, and lifestyle factors play a critical role in health outcomes. Traditional medicine, with its reactive stance, often falls short. We fill this gap. We focus on the early detection and management of chronic diseases. By preventing and catching these conditions at their earliest stages we provide effective healthcare plans to treat illnesses before they can ever cause harm.” Sho Choudhury, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of DNA Health & Wellness Group.

Currently operating with five locations in Dubai, DNA Health is now ready to extend its transformative impact through franchising, with an aim to operate more branches in the Middle East and Europe and expanding further to other parts of the world at a later stage. To build a strategic franchise model, DNA Health approached Francorp Middle East, the leading franchise consultancy firm, to assist them in building their franchise program.

Francorp was established in 1976, in Chicago, and has grown to become the leader in franchising. With a track record of significant success, Francorp has assisted over 6,000 brands expand worldwide, through their proven system and franchise development program.

Imad Charaf Eddine, CEO & Chairman of Francorp Middle East states, “DNA Health & Wellness offers innovative healthcare services unlike anything I’ve seen in my years at Francorp. As the first of its kind in the region, it provides crucial advanced solutions and preventative care for better living. We are thrilled to support them in developing their franchise program, to ensure a smooth and successful franchise process”.

DNA Health is actively seeking passionate franchisees who share their commitment to enhancing global health standards and practices. This expansion presents a unique opportunity for investors, businesses and other interested parties to be part of their pioneering initiative of data-driven preventative health and personalised precision medicine.

https://www.francorpme.com/franchise/dna-health-wellness-franchise-opportunity/

About Francorp Middle East:

Established in 1976, Francorp is one of the largest and oldest franchise-consulting firms globally, with presence in more than forty five countries. Over the years, Francorp has assisted more than 16,000 companies plans for expansion, and has developed more than 6000 full franchise programs.

The depth of Francorp's experience with successful franchising and the quality of our services has made us the industry leader. This is due, in part, to the Francorp Proven Method - a 20 step system for developing successful franchises.

We love sharing the success stories of our clients who have developed a relationship with Francorp, used our services, and reaped the benefits of our knowledge and expertise. These include McDonald’s, KFC, Holiday Inn, 7-Eleven, Circle K, Shell, Total, BP, Jollibee, Nestle, ACE Hardware, Fitness First, Kidzania, Vavoline, AMPM, Aster Pharmacy, Maison De Joelle, Clinica Joelle, SEVEN Wellness Club, Real Pilates, Oriental Spa, FitnGlam, The Beauty Station, 1847, Bedashing, CRANK, N.Bar, CRYO°, DNA Health & Wellness, and many more.

About DNA Health & Wellness:

Founded in 2018, DNA Health is the Middle East’s premier and largest group of health optimisation and longevity clinics. At the core of DNA Health’s success is its dedicated team of expert doctors, who leverage a proprietary methodology, advanced detection technologies, and cutting-edge treatments to enhance health and mitigate potential risks. The clinic’s personalized, data-driven application of precision medicine consistently delivers highly effective healthcare outcomes.

DNA Health’s innovative approach is built on four foundational pillars:

Prevention – A proactive strategy aimed at detecting and preventing health issues before they arise, utilizing comprehensive blood tests, advanced diagnostic imaging, and AI-driven reporting technologies.

Optimisation – Precision medicine to optimize health using the latest therapies, including peptides, hormonal treatments, exosomes, NAD+, stem cells, and disease reversal programs.

Rejuvenation – State-of-the-art aesthetic treatments that incorporate regenerative medicine techniques such as pure exosomes and stem cells.

Longevity – Comprehensive longevity screenings and biological aging analyses combined with stem cell therapies and DNA repair to extend health span and lifespan.

Since its establishment, DNA Health has experienced rapid growth, solidifying its position as a leader in health optimisation and longevity science. The group now operates five successful clinics across the UAE, including four state-of-the-art physical locations and a comprehensive home service clinic. Further expanding its reach, DNA Health is set to open a new clinic in Abu Dhabi in December 2024.

