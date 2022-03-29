HyperSport Responder, the world’s fastest and most expensive emergency response vehicle, was displayed at Almas Tower

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has announced a new partnership with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS). The agreement will promote Dubai’s world-class emergency response services as well as support DMCC’s Coffee Centre employees with first aid response.

On Monday March 28th, 2022, a delegation from DCAS conducted a full day of first aid sessions to DMCC employees at the DMCC Coffee Centre. DCAS’ range of state-of-the-art rapid response vehicles were also on display at the Coffee Centre. In return, the Coffee Centre team spent the day at DCAS headquarters providing tastings of the world’s finest coffee as show of thanks for their services to the country.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, and Khalifa Al Darrai, Executive Director of DCAS were present to oversee the activities that took place throughout the day.

DCAS also exhibited the HyperSport Responder, the latest addition to their emergency response vehicles, at DMCC’s headquarters, Almas Tower. Celebrating Dubai becoming the world’s leading rough diamond trading hub, the HyperSport Responder’s LED headlights are lined with 440 diamonds, making it the fastest and most expensive vehicle of its kind in the world. The JLT community of over 100,000 residents and visitors had the opportunity to see the supercar first hand and learn about the emirate’s cutting-edge emergency services.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, and Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange, said: “The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services carry out a vital role in securing the safety of Dubai’s residents. At DMCC, the health and safety of our employees and the wider community sits at the core of our values. We are proud to work with DCAS to provide our employees with the necessary trainings to increase their preparedness for emergencies, and also to demonstrate Dubai’s state of the art emergency services.”

Khalifa Al Darrai, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, added: “Dubai is an extraordinary city thanks to the efforts and vision of its inspiring leader His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai. Achieving success is the challenge set by His Highness to all of us, and we have the responsibility to deliver world-class services. We are here today to celebrate Dubai's title as the ‘City of Diamonds’ and present the latest edition of our specialised services, the ‘Supercar Ambulance’. This luxurious car was recently entered into the Guinness Book of Records as the fastest ambulance in the world. As part of our ongoing commitment to the community here in Dubai, we have delivered training to 75 DMCC employees. The CPR training taught will increase the emergency preparedness of the team and give them the skills required to save lives. Thanks to the emirate’s inspirational leadership, we will continue to use innovative methods to deliver our services in a way that represents the exceptional city of Dubai."

DCAS unveiled the ‘HyperSport Responder’ at Expo 2020 Dubai in January. It is valued at AED 13 million as a result of the 440 diamonds lined in the front LED headlights, a gold-plated interior roof, and its cabin being upholstered in gold stitched leather.

