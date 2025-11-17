Located on 48th floor of Almas Tower, JLT, the Centre will drive new standards in transparency, technology and responsible sourcing across global luxury sector

Initiative connects DMCC ecosystems including jewellery, gold, diamonds and Web3 to growing global demand for responsible luxury

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, today announced the launch of the DMCC Luxury Innovation Centre – a unique platform set to reshape the global luxury landscape by placing transparency, technology and sustainability at the heart of luxury product innovation.

Delivered in partnership with ORIGINALLUXURY, the global research and insights hub focused on the future of the luxury sector, the Centre is located on the 48th floor of Almas Tower – home to the Dubai Diamond Exchange and one of the most concentrated clusters of precious metals and stones firms in the world. The Centre offers a comprehensive suite of facilities for luxury brands, technology companies and supply chain stakeholders to collaborate on new solutions in transparency, sustainable sourcing and digital integration.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said:

“With the global luxury market expected to surpass USD 400 billion by 2030, and consumers increasingly scrutinising how products are sourced and authenticated, the DMCC Luxury Innovation Centre will drive new standards of creativity and credibility for the industry while supporting Dubai’s status as a global hub in the lux-tech space. The focus is clear: greater transparency, tighter provenance, credible sustainability claims and the integration of advanced digital tools. Dubai has already transformed the global trade of gold and diamonds, and this new initiative builds on that legacy, positioning us as the home of responsible luxury and giving the most ambitious brands and innovators from around the world the infrastructure they need to shape the future.”

Created to accelerate innovation across the luxury value chain, the DMCC Luxury Innovation Centre will drive next-generation applications in jewellery design, cutting and polishing, supply chain digitisation, tokenisation and sustainability-led product development. From physical authentication tools to blockchain-powered provenance systems, members will benefit from an agile and forward-looking environment supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure, licensing solutions and global connectivity offered by DMCC.

Membership of the Centre is open to companies from across the world and not limited to existing DMCC license holders. With an agile development approach, the Centre will scale its services and programming in response to member demand, regulatory developments and technological advancement. It will also act as a convening platform, hosting workshops, high-level networking and education programmes that promote sustainable and credible growth in the industry.

Margot Stuart, Co-founder, ORIGINALLUXURY, said: “Luxury remains rooted in desirability, but its future lies in responsibility. This Centre is designed to help brands navigate that transformation. Through our partnership with DMCC, we are bringing together technology, creativity and governance to enable a new generation of luxury that is responsible, intelligent and connected. Dubai offers the global reach and regulatory confidence this sector needs, and we are proud to support this vision.”

DMCC is home to over 1,500 companies in gold and precious metals and more than 1,365 in diamonds and precious stones. DMCC also hosts one of the region’s largest clusters of tech businesses, many of which are pioneering new applications in authentication, digital provenance and asset tokenisation. The Luxury Innovation Centre will sit at the convergence of these ecosystems, supporting the development of future products and experiences for a new generation of luxury consumers.

The launch of the DMCC Luxury Innovation Centre cements Dubai as a destination for high-end innovation and global trade. As the home to over 26,000 companies from 180 countries, DMCC continues to expand its international business district with new industry platforms that drive growth, enhance integrity, and unlock opportunity across key global markets.

About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. We make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world’s fastest growing markets from a dynamic district that offers everything they need to thrive. This approach is why we are the preferred location for over 26,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.

About ORIGINALLUXURY

ORIGINALLUXURY is a global initiative founded in 2022 by OriginAll S.A., Swiss Center for Luxury Research and Enterprise for Society Center (E4S) to advance transparency, digital transformation, and responsible innovation across the luxury industry. ORIGINALLUXURY unites luxury stakeholders and technology partners from the worlds of watches, jewelry, fashion, cosmetics, fragrances, and fine living.

Through its Luxury Roundtables, Technology for Transparency Reports, and partnerships with organizations such as DMCC, ORIGINALLUXURY serves as a neutral platform for collaboration between academia, industry, and technology providers. Its mission is to empower luxury brands and their suppliers to integrate digital innovation, as well as responsible and transparent practices - enhancing both consumer trust and brand value.

For more information, visit www.originalluxury.org.

