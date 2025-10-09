Appointment of National Engineering Bureau (NEB) furthers delivery of Crypto Tower in JLT

Dedicated commercial tower tailored to blockchain, crypto and digital asset companies positions Dubai as a global Web3 focal point

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, and REIT Development, have announced the appointment of the National Engineering Bureau (NEB) as the official design and supervision consultant for Crypto Tower – the world’s first commercial tower dedicated to Web3 and digital assets.

Located in the heart of Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), Crypto Tower is a landmark project that will provide purpose-built commercial space tailored to the needs of blockchain, crypto, and digital asset companies. The appointment of NEB marks a key milestone in the project’s development and reflects DMCC’s commitment to delivering premium infrastructure for the world’s fastest-growing tech sectors.

With a track record spanning four decades, NEB will oversee all aspects of architectural design, engineering, approvals and on-site supervision for Crypto Tower. The consultancy’s experience delivering complex developments across the UAE ensures that the project will meet the highest standards of execution and sustainability.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC, said: “The appointment of the National Engineering Bureau marks a defining milestone in realising our vision for the world’s first commercial tower dedicated to Web3 and digital assets. Serving as a physical anchor for DMCC’s growing community of over 3,400 tech companies – including more than 700 within our Crypto Centre – the tower will provide premium, purpose-built office space for the next generation of digital enterprises. It will also accelerate the transformation of Uptown Dubai and Jumeirah Lakes Towers into two of Dubai’s most dynamic business districts, reinforcing DMCC’s position as a global hub for crypto, Web3, and advanced technologies.”

Karen Kriska, VP of Operations, Crypto Tower, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the National Engineering Bureau as our trusted design and supervision consultant. NEB has an extraordinary legacy of designing and supervising hundreds of buildings across Dubai, including many iconic projects in the JLT area. Their deep knowledge of the local regulatory environment, paired with their track record of architectural innovation, makes them the perfect partner to bring Crypto Tower to life as a landmark destination for the Web3 community.”

Jamil Jadallah, CEO, National Engineering Bureau, added: “Being selected for this visionary project is a proud moment for NEB. Crypto Tower is set to become a cornerstone of the digital economy in the UAE, and we are committed to delivering a service that reflects its innovation, ambition, and impact. At NEB, we have always believed in shaping the future of urban development – and this project exemplifies that ethos. We look forward to leveraging our decades of experience and deep-rooted presence in Dubai to deliver a landmark that stands as a symbol of the UAE’s leadership in technology and smart infrastructure.”

Crypto Tower is a joint initiative by DMCC and REIT Development and will stand as a symbol of Dubai’s ambition to lead the global digital economy. As demand for Web3 infrastructure continues to grow, the tower will serve as a central hub for the 700+ crypto and blockchain companies already based in DMCC – part of a wider tech ecosystem of over 3,400 firms.

DMCC’s ongoing investment in digital economy infrastructure continues to attract high-growth ventures and reinforce Dubai’s position as the world’s most connected and enabling environment for Web3, fintech and emerging technologies.

