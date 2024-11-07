Collaboration focuses on providing support to AI companies across multiple critical touchpoints, including knowledge exchange, thought leadership and content, professional mentorship and guidance for members

IBM Consulting joins partners Builder.ai and AGGC to support AI Centre’s rapidly growing member base of almost 60 AI and robotics companies

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has announced IBM Consulting as an official partner for the DMCC AI Centre. Now housing almost 60 companies following its launch in September, the DMCC AI Centre has become one of the premier ecosystems for AI companies looking to scale up globally in Dubai.

IBM Consulting and DMCC will explore a range of collaboration areas to support the growth of Dubai’s AI sector, including through driving thought leadership content, mentoring and educational seminars, industry conferences, hackathons and much more.

IBM Consulting joins other AI Centre official partners, including Builder.ai and AGCC, who have provided support services ranging from custom software and app development to accelerator and market entry programmes. Through IBM Consulting and other partners, the AI Centre now offers access to AI technologies, custom AI software and app development, accelerator and market entry programmes, advanced technology for enhanced efficiency and productivity, mentorship and skills development, and critical networking opportunities.

Since its launch in September 2024, the AI Centre has grown to become a vibrant hub, now housing almost 60 pioneering AI and robotics companies from across the globe, representing a 20% increase in less than two months. This dynamic growth underscores the Centre’s commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the global AI and robotics community.

Last month, DMCC completed its first Global AI Competition – Sustainability Edition, which was the largest AI competition at Expand North Star in collaboration with AGCC and Dubai Chamber. Three winners presented their projects and visions at the Elevate Stage and took home 100,000 USD in prizes.

Ahmed Hamza, Executive Director – Free Zone, DMCC, said: “Enabling pragmatic AI is the fundamental goal of AI Centre, allowing us to affect widespread, real-world value through greater AI adoption. USD15 trillion is set to be unlocked by AI by 2030 and we have a firm belief that DMCC can be a key facilitator of this global economic growth. This new partnership with IBM adds to DMCC’s strong track record of attracting the very best international expertise to bring value to our members.”

Bill Farrell, Managing Partner – Middle East & Africa at IBM Consulting added: “The AI opportunity cannot be ignored, particularly in Dubai. Key ecosystems such as the DMCC AI Centre are hotspots for AI innovation, allowing us to collaborate into a broad range of emerging technology solutions. We look forward to working with DMCC to advance global AI development and adoption.”

The DMCC AI Centre was launched in September 2024 to provide a dedicated ecosystem that supports pragmatic AI businesses. Through support across multiple touchpoints, companies can scale their operations in Dubai to increase the widespread adoption of AI and position the emirate as a global focal point for advancing cutting-edge technologies.

Occupying two floors of DMCC’s headquarters in Uptown Tower, the AI Centre is part of a newly integrated hub alongside DMCC’s established technology ecosystems – the DMCC Crypto Centre and DMCC Gaming Centre. It provides members with world-class facilities including advanced co-working spaces, high-tech meeting rooms and an exclusive AI solution showroom.

