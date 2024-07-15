By establishing a presence in GCC and Middle East markets, Diwan Consulting aims to foster stronger business ties and oﬀer its customers enhanced consulting solutions that meet their evolving needs. Diwan Consulting's ambition is to become a key player in the consulting sector in the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East.

Diwan Consulting proudly announces the launch of its offices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since its inception in 2014, Diwan Consulting has emerged as a leading force in Europe’s and North Africa's consulting sector. This expansion marks a critical step for the firm.

Diwan Consulting's journey has been marked by considerable advances in recent years, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and growth. Key milestones include the successful launch of its training and coaching activities. Diwan Consulting has also introduced international development services to support its customers in their development in Europe, in the Middle East and North African markets, especially in Algeria, where the firm has its African headquarters.

Founded on the values of ethical business practices and responsible growth, Diwan Consulting has been supporting companies and entrepreneurs on their journey to success for over 10 years, offering customized, innovative solutions. Whether developing strategies to position brands for the future, optimizing organizational processes, empowering teams and managers or developing an international presence, Diwan Consulting's experienced team supports its customers with tailor-made solutions.

"We are extremely proud to announce the expansion of Diwan Consulting to Dubai, United Arab Emirates and this marks a significant milestone in our journey. This step marks not only a geographical expansion, but also an evolution in our commitment to our customers and partners in the Middle East region. We look forward to contributing our expertise to support the region's economic growth and sustainable development.

The United Arab Emirates has long been a global crossroads for trade, innovation and economic growth. By choosing Dubai as the next step in our journey, we are affirming our commitment to be where our customers need us to be. We understand that each market has its unique challenges and distinct opportunities, and we are determined to bring our expertise to bear to help our customers thrive in this dynamic environment." Said Mohamed SI AHMED, Founder and CEO at Diwan Consulting Worldwide.

"Our purpose, as Diwan Consulting, is to become a strategic partner for our customers, helping them to navigate an ever-changing business landscape. We firmly believe that economic growth must be accompanied by an ethical conscience, and it is in this spirit that we approach every project and every collaboration." Said Souhila MEGHRABI, Partner and CDO at Diwan Consulting Worldwide.

About Diwan Consulting

Diwan Consulting is a consulting, marketing, international development, coaching and training firm founded by CEO Mohamed SI AHMED. The firm is present on 3 continents, including Africa with Algeria, Europe with France and Luxembourg, and Asia with Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. This international presence enables us to be as close as possible to our customers.

Our teams have decades of experience working with hundreds of global brands and major international groups in Europe and the MENA region, as well as with medium-sized businesses.

We partner with bold leaders every step of the way. Identifying the strategy that will reshape the future. Harnessing innovation to reach new heights and reinvent ourselves. Transform through technology. Develop skills and capabilities throughout their organization. Together, we accelerate a more sustainable, inclusive and prosperous future for all.

Image Diwan Consulting: Mohamed SI AHMED Chief Executive Officer at Diwan Consulting & Souhila MEGHRABI Partner & Chief Digital Officer at Diwan Consulting

More informations : www.diwan-consulting.com

Press relations contact :