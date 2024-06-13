Manama: Dividend Gate Capital announced today that it has been certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Dividend Gate Capital. The certification speaks for the company’s continuous investment in the growth of its employees, validating DGC’s strive for excellence at its center.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work, which is a testament to our commitment to building an engaging, motivating work environment where people can thrive,” said Bader Amin, Assistant VP of Operations at Dividend Gate Capital. “Our people are our greatest asset, and we make significant investments to attract and retain top talent, support their wellbeing and provide opportunities for growth.”

Being certified by Great Place to Work is a direct reflection of Dividend Gate Capital’s innovative culture, passion for excellence and commitment to employee growth and development. With a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, Dividend Gate Capital aims to empower people to achieve their full potential.