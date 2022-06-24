Manama: Dividend Gate Capital Investment Group (DGC B.S.C) ended its Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting announcing the realization of a net profit of 23% on the capital by the end of the financial year ending on March 31, 2022, with a profit growth rate of 21% over last year and an increase in the asset ratio by 40%. The fiscal year also witnessed a growth in revenues, and the Board of Directors approved the dividend distribution.

During the meeting, the shareholders discussed and approved the report of the Board of Directors on the group's business activities and the consolidated financial statements of the year ended on March 31, 2022, which witnessed an increase in revenues as a result of the continued diversification and progress of the group's business activities. The group also announced the selection of Riyadh as its second headquarters, and has begun to invest in promising sectors, including the Medical and Hospitality sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting was chaired by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Talal Al-Zain, the Vice Chairman, Mr. Ebrahim Al Jassmi, the Managing Director, Mr. Mohammed Nedham Khonji and the CEO and Board Member, Mr. Khaled Al Hammadi.

On this occasion, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of DGC Group, Mr. Talal Al-Zain, said: “On the groups fifth year, we are pleased to announce its successes despite the challenges and competition in the local and global markets alike, and while the market conditions remain full of challenges, we nonetheless see that there are opportunities available to engage in promising investments and achieve strong returns and great value for investors and shareholders."

Mr. Mohammed Nedham Khonji, Managing Director of DGC Group, said: "We are proud of each member of the company's employees and are always keen to develop the skills and capabilities of all its employees to continue achieving our vision." Stressing that the company is on the right path in achieving its strategy.

CEO and Board Member Mr. Khaled Al Hammadi commented: “We are pleased to announce another year of great returns, while continuing to progress across the group’s business lines in the interest of our partners, noting that the group’s results demonstrate the strength of its technical performance and ability to response rapidly to the market situation, especially in markets where we see significant changes.