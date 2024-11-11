Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Discover Saudi, the leading destination management company in Saudi Arabia (part of Almosafer), and the Muslim Golf Association (MGA), one of the fastest growing global golf communities, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the world’s first Golf Umrah, Race to Makkah, in the Kingdom.

As part of the MoU signed at the World Travel Market 2024 (WTM) in London, Discover Saudi will customise, promote & distribute a dedicated Golf Umrah package in collaboration with the Muslim Golf Association, combining the classic pilgrimage experience with premium golf activity for inbound and domestic golf enthusiasts.

Participants will embark on an extraordinary journey, harmonising their passion for golf with the profound religious experience of Umrah. This event marks the launch of MGA’s World Championship, The Race to Makkah, an exclusive three-day golf tournament at the prestigious Royal Greens Golf & Country Club — celebrated as one of the Kingdom’s premier golf destinations, which has hosted several high-profile tournaments including the PIF Saudi International and LIV Golf Jeddah. Following their spiritual pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah, participants will engage in this unparalleled golfing experience.

Founded in 2020, The Muslim Golf Association is the world’s first dedicated golfing platform catering to modern, professional, Muslim male and female golfers of all abilities. It has also recently launched a groundbreaking initiative in collaboration with the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) to train new volunteers and deliver dedicated sessions for disabled Muslims.

The partnership draws on Discover Saudi’s extensive on-the-ground expertise and vast network of local tour operators, and access to hospitality partners to elevate the travel experience for the tournament participants and attendees.

Saudi Arabia’s growing clout in the international sporting arena, with the Kingdom playing host to a range of sporting events, attracting tourists and fans from around the world, gets a further boost with the Race to Makkah event expected to enhance inbound tourism from the UK and the U.S. to the Kingdom.

Muzzammil Ahussain, Chief Executive Officer of Almosafer, said: “We are always actively seeking strategic partnerships to elevate our offerings and reach out to a wider audience to showcase our digitally enhanced services. Our partnership with the Muslim Golf Association enables us to leverage our strength across the entire travel and tourism ecosystem to enhance inbound tourism in alignment with Vision 2030. Saudi Arabia’s strong standing in the international sporting arena gets a further boost with the hosting of Race to Makkah in our beautiful country. We are proud to enable and support this exclusive golfing event.”

Amir Malik, Founder of the Muslim Golf Association, added: “In partnership with Discover Saudi, we are proud to launch the world’s first golf Umrah, the Race to Makkah – a journey that combines faith, sport, and culture in a truly groundbreaking way.

“The Race to Makkah, an MGA World Championship will offer Muslims around the world with the opportunity to unite their love of golf with the spiritual experience of Umrah, creating an inspiring, one-of-a-kind event that honours both our faith and passion for the game. This moment exemplifies MGA’s mission to innovate and make golf accessible to the Muslim community worldwide.”

As the event’s official Destination Management Company (DMC) partner, Discover Saudi will facilitate on-ground services for the Golf Umrah tournament and support the Muslim Golf Association with travel solutions, including accommodation, transport, ground handling and pilgrimage services across their B2C platforms. The DMC will also provide Umrah+ services for the tournament’s participants.

The Muslim Golf Association, created to provide a unique platform where Muslims (not exclusively) can enjoy golf at world-class venues, network and socialise in a religiously respectful environment, has also unveiled a refreshed logo, styled in lowercase, that highlights the approachability, modernity, and simplicity of the brand.

In 2024, the Muslim Golf Association announced a successful expansion into the United States of America. In partnership with the LPGA Foundation, the organisation launched the first ever Muslim Girls Golf event in New Jersey, with over 85+ Muslim girls aged 5-18 attending the flagship LPGA Founders Cup sponsored by Cognizant Technologies in May.

For more information on the Muslim Golf Association, please visit: www.muslimgolfassociation.com. To find out more about Discover Saudi, click here.

