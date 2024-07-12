Dubai, UAE: RDK Group, a renowned leader in real estate development, proudly announces that the Marriott Residences Al Barsha South, Dubai are now open, marking a new chapter in premium living and hospitality.

Strategically located in the vibrant heart of Al Barsha South, the Residences offer stunning views of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab. This exquisite new development promises an extraordinary lifestyle experience, providing a serene sanctuary amidst the bustling cityscape.

The Residences features 138 meticulously designed units spread across 24 floors, including a range of exclusive townhouses, lavish penthouses, and elegant 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments. Each residence boasts floor-to-ceiling windows that offer breathtaking views and create a spacious, airy atmosphere.

The interior design of the building is an inviting oasis, with layers of green and beige tones, complemented by locally distinct arabesque details. Warm, contemporary interiors focus on natural textured fabrics throughout the public areas and residences, with rich materials such as wood, stone, and leather selected for surfaces and furniture. The overall design is influenced by the neighbouring world-class golf courses and prestigious equestrian polo clubs.

Key features of the Marriott Residences Al Barsha South, Dubai, include:

137 Units: A diverse selection of homes to suit various lifestyles and preferences.

24 Floors: A towering testament to architectural excellence and innovation.

Townhouses & Penthouses: Exclusive living spaces for those seeking grandeur and privacy.

1, 2, and 3-Bedroom Apartments: Elegant and spacious homes designed for modern living.

Owner's Amenities: A suite of bespoke services and facilities tailored to the discerning homeowner, including an exclusive Owner's Lounge offering refreshments throughout the day and two well-equipped meeting rooms.

24/7 Reception and Privacy: Round-the-clock concierge and surveillance services ensure peace of mind and convenience.

“RDK Group is delighted to introduce the Marriott Residences Al Barsha South, Dubai, a branded residential project that exemplifies our commitment to delivering superior quality and exceptional living experiences. I am very happy to open Tower One, and we are looking forward to opening Tower Two and Tower Three at the beginning of the last quarter of the year,” said Raja Zeidan, Chief Operations Officer of RDK Group. “With unmatched amenities and a prime location, we are confident that this development will set a new benchmark for premium living in Dubai.”

Conveniently located close to all the city’s major attractions and business hubs, residential owners can easily access Downtown Dubai, Dubai Financial Centre District, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, and Jumeirah Beach, all within a 15 to 20-minute drive. Other popular destinations such as the Dubai Hills Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle District, Al Quoz, and Al Barsha District are even closer in proximity.

Residents will also enjoy access to world-class facilities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, a serene swimming pool, lush, landscaped gardens, and exclusive dining options. The Marriott Residences Al Barsha South, Dubai, is not just a place to live, but a destination that redefines premium living and hospitality.

For more information, please visit mresidencesbarshasouth.com

About RDK Group

Headed by its visionary Chairman, Rashed Darwish bin Ahmed Al Ketbi, RDK Group has become large, diverse and prominent player within the local business community. Since inception, RDK was envisioned to become a full-fledged company in the United Arab Emirates, and regionally, providing premium quality services conducted with integrity and transparency.

Guided by his expert and in-depth market knowledge as an experienced investor within the country and abroad, and as a former Advisor and senior public servant, RDK operates significant interests in the sectors of real estate development, tourism and hospitality, construction, transport and consultancy amongst others, and holds a number of exclusive distribution agencies and joint ventures with internationally recognized multi-disciplinary trading companies.

Marriott Residences Al Barsha South, Dubai is not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). Maisan Tourism Investment Co. L.L.C. and Rashed Darwish Ahmed Saif Al Ketbi uses Marriott Residences under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.