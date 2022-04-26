DUBAI – Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) will feature at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) at the World Trade Centre in Dubai next month, showcasing its emerging credentials as one of the world’s most exciting cultural tourist destinations.

Fresh off the back of recently announced partnerships with global hospitality brands such as Four Seasons and Armani, DGDA will be partnering with the Saudi Tourism Authority to share with delegates the growth of Saudi Arabia’s tourist industry and the diversity of its offering.

Attendees are invited to meet DGDA representatives at the Visit Saudi stand. Additionally, DGDA’s Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo and Chief of Strategic Management Talal Kensara are set to join discussions ranging from how Saudi Arabia is setting a new global benchmark for responsible tourism to sustainable rebuilding and growth strategies post-pandemic.

DGDA is also set to make a number of key announcements about its upcoming offerings and expansions.

Diriyah – located in the north-west of Riyadh - is the historic birthplace of the modern Saudi Arabia and the ancestral home of the House of Al Saud. At its centre stands UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif, a magnificent collection of beautifully preserved mud-brick palaces that became the capital of the first Saudi state founded in 1727. Imbued with Saudi Arabia’s national history and identity, it was also a defining cultural influence on the broader Arabian Peninsula, making At-Turaif the Kingdom’s most important heritage site.

DGDA’s mission is to share, protect and celebrate this heritage by transforming Diriyah into one of the world’s most exciting cultural tourist destinations. Diriyah Gate will be a 11-square kilometre mixed-use development of hospitality, commercial, retail and nature offerings that will both leverage and elevate the exceptionally distinctive character and cultural importance of the area.

Diriyah announced 14 hospitality partnerships in late 2021, with top names such as Rosewood, Address and the Ritz Carlton among them. Four Seasons and Armani announced they would open hotels in Diriyah last month.

Bujairi Terrace - a lifestyle destination within the development that will boast more than 20 new F&B outlets offering everything from traditional Saudi cuisine to Michelin-star fine dining – is also nearing completion, as the development’s progress gathers pace.

With a $50.6 billion investment pipeline, Diriyah will add around $7.2 billion to the Kingdom’s GDP and create 55,000 jobs. This will support the Kingdom’s broader ambition of attracting 27 million visitors a year to Saudi Arabia and increasing tourism’s contribution to Saudi Arabia’s GDP from 3% to 10% by the end of the decade.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, commented: “It is a pleasure to see DGDA back at ATM this year to showcase what we are building in Diriyah. It is clear to me that travellers nowadays are looking for experiences that cannot be found anywhere else. We will show ATM that Diriyah is ready to welcome these travel pioneers, offering them an authentic cultural experience at the very birthplace of Saudi Arabia.”

ATM is the leading international travel and tourism event which will unlock business potential within the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. The theme of this year’s event is “the future of travel and tourism,” focusing on the likely challenges and benefits for the industry moving forward. Technology, sustainability, education and training, as well as equity in health, education and economic opportunity, is planned to top the agenda.

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, 14 square kilometres of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city centre. It is recognised as a symbolic centre of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognised as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 141-key Samhan Heritage Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometre space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 to preserve Diriyah’s history, celebrate its community and develop the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif into one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabian culture and heritage. We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom’s history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development and preservation standards, DGDA will create an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national and international relevance including the preservation of At-Turaif. DGDA is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of our history, instilling a sense of Saudi Arabian pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Authority is ensuring Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings. We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals. DGDA will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with Saudi Arabia’s roots and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community. DGDA works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190sqkm) and will exercise best practice in Land Management and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.