Diriyah: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) has officially announced the inaugural edition of the "Traditional Architecture Gathering" to be held in the majestic UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif, in Diriyah, The City of Earth, from October 24th to 30th. The event is themed "Traditional Najdi Architecture," and will bring together prominent scholars, expert designers, engineers, architects, and specialists in ancient architectural styles. In addition, a diverse range of visitors from both within the Kingdom and internationally are anticipated to join this gathering.

DGDA also announced that registration to attend the gathering is open from today, October 10, 2023 via the Authority's website at the following link: https://www.diriyah.sa/en/tag. The public invitation to the event offers an incredible opportunity for people from all backgrounds to take part in the Traditional Architectural Gathering which will showcase and delve into the wonders of traditional architecture.

The "Traditional Architecture Gathering" is a week-long event that aims to captivate the interest of experts and enthusiasts alike. It will showcase the beauty of Najdi architecture and the mesmerizing design of the historic At-Turaif district. During the gathering, participants will have the opportunity to visit various sites within At-Turaif , providing them with a firsthand experience of the architectural marvels of the ancient city and giving them a deeper understanding of the traditional and Najdi architecture of the region.

The gathering will also host a series of sessions and workshops dedicated to traditional and Najdi architecture, offering attendees valuable insights and allowing them to expand their knowledge and expertise in this field. Furthermore, the gathering will feature an impressive display of valuable documents and books that shed light on Najdi architecture, history, society, and culture. This collection will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to explore the rich heritage of Najdi architectural traditions.

About Diriyah:

As a prominent national symbol in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Diriyah has been associated with the first Saudi state and was founded in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, who made Diriyah his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center. Sitting at the heart of Diriyah, At-Turaif district was one of the prominent neighborhoods in Diriyah, encompassing Salwa Palace, the seat of government at that time, and the home of the royal family. In 2010, At-Turaif Historical District was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, for encompassing one of the largest mud brick districts in the world. In 2017, King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal Decree for establishing Diriyah Gate Development Authority DGDA, and forming its board of directors headed by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The authority seeks to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of Diriyah, being the home of the imams of Al-Saud and the base of the First Saudi State. DGDA is also the regulatory and supervisory authority of Diriyah Project, which extends over an area of 194 square kilometers. In 2022, Diriyah Company, which is one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund PIF, was established to develop and execute Diriyah project, aiming to make Diriyah a global destination that reflects the authentic Saudi heritage, and will allow visitors the opportunity to discover the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within an ancient Najdi atmosphere. Diriyah Company also contributes to transforming Diriyah into one of the most important heritage, cultural and entertainment destinations in the world, as it works to achieve this in its capacity as the executive body of the Diriyah project. Diriyah includes a number of educational, cultural and artistic institutions. In addition to a selection of the world’s finest international hotels and resorts, together with major international shopping titles. And the most famous restaurants and cafes from around the world.