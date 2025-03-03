The Diriyah masterplan includes 566,000 sqm of lifestyle retail and F&B offerings and hosting over 1,000 retail outlets and dining concepts.

Diriyah: Diriyah Company’s Group CEO, Jerry Inzerillo, met with Alshaya Group Executive Chairman, Mohammed Alshaya, CEO, John Hadden, and Starbucks Chairman and CEO, Brian Niccol, to explore a potential retail partnership and the opportunity to create a unique experience in Diriyah featuring a flagship Starbucks store.​

Spanning 14 sq km, Diriyah is a mixed-use development on the outskirts of Riyadh, being transformed into a world-class cultural and lifestyle destination. Anchored by the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the ancestral home of House Al Saud, Diriyah seamlessly blends 300 years of historic authenticity with modern design to create a unique visitor experience.

The Diriyah masterplan includes 566,000 sqm of lifestyle, retail and F&B offerings, bringing together more than 1,000 retail outlets and dining concepts. At the heart of this offering is Diriyah Square, a premier lifestyle and retail precinct with more than 186,000 sqm of leasable space featuring more than 400 iconic retail brands and dining outlets.

Another key attraction, Bujairi Terrace, adjacent to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, has quickly become a premier dining and lifestyle hub. Since its opening in 2022, it has welcomed over 3 million visitors, offering a carefully curated selection of local, regional and international restaurants and boutique retail experiences.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: “We are excited about the potential of welcoming one of the world’s most iconic brands to The City of Earth. This meeting marks an important step in our drive to partner with global brands, further positioning Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places. We look forward to advancing our discussions with Starbucks and Alshaya Group to bring a unique retail experience to our visitors.”

Mohammed Alshaya, Executive Chairman of Alshaya Group, said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an important country for Alshaya Group, and we welcome the opportunity to discuss bringing our most iconic brand to such a historically important site as Diriyah. With a flagship Starbucks store for the Middle East, our intention symbolizes our links to Saudi Arabia and support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Brian Niccol, Chairman & CEO of Starbucks, said: “Together with our long-standing partner, Alshaya Group, we are exploring opening a one-of-a-kind flagship Starbucks in Diriyah. We want to create a unique destination that blends the best of local culture with the great coffee and human connection we are known for around the world. It is impressive to see the work Diriyah Company is doing to build a world class destination.”

Diriyah continues to attract internationally renowned brands, solidifying its position as a premier global destination for retail and lifestyle brands. Recent additions include the Dolce&Gabbana boutique and café and the Maison Assouline’s flagship boutique, restaurant, and piano bar at Bujairi Terrace, further enhancing Diriyah’s global appeal

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh’s city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah’s centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was launched in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.