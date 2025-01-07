Riyadh-based Omrania to deliver wide ranging design services in and around Diriyah’s flagship Boulevard District in US $113.6 million (SAR 426.3 million) contract.

Omrania’s portfolio spans diverse high-caliber projects in Saudi Arabia, including master planning, hospitality, public spaces and mixed-use developments.

DIRIYAH, Saudi Arabia: Diriyah Company has awarded a major US $113.6 million (SAR 426.3 million) architecture and design contract to Riyadh-based Omrania, part of the Egis group, and the company behind the Saudi capital’s iconic Kingdom Tower global landmark. Omrania will apply its globally renowned expertise to serve as the multidisciplinary design consultant behind a range of beautifully designed buildings in three community areas within Diriyah’s iconic Boulevard District.

This flagship district will become a major focal point for the $63.2 billion Diriyah project and provide connectivity across multiple areas within Diriyah’s comprehensive master plans.

Omrania’s scope of work includes concept design, schematic design, detailed design and construction supervision within these community areas located in and around the Boulevard District.

Commenting on the recent contract award, Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, stated: “We are delighted to have selected Omrania, one of Saudi Arabia’s most innovative and forward-thinking architecture and engineering firms, for this project. Their contemporary designs have significantly shaped Riyadh’s skyline, exemplified by iconic structures like the Kingdom Center. We look forward to leveraging their exceptional expertise to create vibrant communities in The City of Earth, establishing a new destination for people to live, work, and play.”

Alaa AbuSiam, Regional CEO, Egis Middle East & South Asia, added: “We are proud to have been given this opportunity to contribute towards the architecture and design of a high-profile, sustainable community within one of Saudi Arabia’s, and the world’s, most exciting and dynamic urban development projects. As a Saudi company, Omrania is looking forward to applying their expertise in designing places that will inspire future generations while preserving the essence of Saudi Arabia's architectural heritage

Diriyah Company has significantly accelerated its development program through securing major agreements for large-scale projects within the 14-square kilometer development area with key contracts awarded to other contractors, including a $1.55 billion (SAR 5.8 billion) agreement in November for the development of the Qurain Cultural District, a $2 billion contract in July for the design and construction of assets in Diriyah’s Northern District, and another $2 billion contract for the construction of four luxury hotels and the Royal Diriyah Equestrian & Polo Club in Wadi Safar. These contracts further highlight Diriyah’s progress and ongoing commitment to its ambitious development plans.