RIYADH: - Diriyah Company has reached a major development milestone with 50 million safe man-hours to date across its immense project portfolio, which has already welcomed a million visitors in the Five months since the opening of its first two physical offerings.

With a daily workforce of over 21,000 and in excess of 1,100 pieces of heavy equipment on site, this landmark achievement establishes a new regional benchmark for safe construction and excellence in occupational health and safety management.

As Diriyah Company delivers on its commitment to continually improve safety practices and conditions to protect employees, communities, and the environment, it is providing relevant stakeholders, from project management consultants to construction teams, with a tried-and-tested framework for the elimination, control and minimization of safety risks and construction accidents.

Diriyah Company’s Occupational Health and Safety (H&S) department is responsible for the health and safety of all Company personnel and ensures that their activities do not put anyone at risk. (H&S) department’s emergency and disaster management programme ensures efficient responses to emergencies across its construction sites.

In a testament to the efficient management of the project, “TUV Austria”, the international accreditation body certified that Diriyah Company’s Occupational Health and Safety Management System is fully compliant with ISO-45001 Standards, with zero non-conformance found.

The H&S Quality-of-Life Program established a range of internationally recognized worker welfare standards that all contractors, sub-contractors and companies working for Diriyah Company must adhere to. Monthly inspections are conducted by Company representatives and, if required, corrective measures must be taken within four weeks of the report being issued.

Diriyah Company’s (H&S) department have led the development and implementation of a dedicated H&S management system, aligned to the best standards across the entire project development. This has ensured that consistently high international standards of health and safety are being implemented and monitored on a regular basis, a testament to the Company’s commitment to worker welfare and best-in-class project management.

Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah company, commented on the celebration of this milestone:

“A project of this calibre and historical and national importance demands commitment to the highest standards of health and safety. As we develop historic Diriyah into a world-leading leading destination to live, visit and work, we are constantly seeking new ways to improve and enhance the welfare of our workforce and management of our work. Reaching this milestone is a testament to the success we have had to date. As we look to the future, we will continue to unwaveringly deliver unmatched building quality and the best working environment for all our staff.”

About Diriyah:

As a prominent national symbol in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Diriyah has been associated with the first Saudi state and was founded in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, who made Diriyah his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center. Sitting at the heart of Diriyah, At-Turaif district was one of the prominent neighborhoods in Diriyah, encompassing Salwa Palace, the seat of government at that time, and the home of the royal family. In 2010, At-Turaif Historical District was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, for encompassing one of the largest mud brick districts in the world. In 2017, King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal Decree for establishing Diriyah Gate Development Authority DGDA, and forming its board of directors headed by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The authority seeks to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of Diriyah, being the home of the imams of Al-Saud and the base of the First Saudi State. DGDA is also the regulatory and supervisory authority for the supervisory area of Diriyah Project, which extends over an area of 194 square kilometers. In 2022, Diriyah Company, which is one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund PIF, was established to develop and execute Diriyah project, aiming to make Diriyah a global destination that reflects the authentic Saudi heritage, and will allow visitors the opportunity to discover the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within an ancient Najdi atmosphere. Diriyah Company also contributes to transforming Diriyah into one of the most important heritage, cultural and entertainment destinations in the world, as it works to achieve this in its capacity as the executive body of the Diriyah project. Diriyah includes a number of educational, cultural and artistic institutions. In addition to a selection of the world’s finest international hotels and resorts, together with major international shopping titles. And the most famous restaurants and cafes from around the world.