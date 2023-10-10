Diriyah, Saudi Arabia: Diriyah Company and stc group, an engine of digital transformation in the region, have joined forces in a strategic partnership to elevate Diriyah's technological landscape, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Diriyah's masterplan and playing an integral role in improving quality of life, culture, and community through The Diriyah project is the first major national project in the Kingdom to benefit from an integrated and modern package of innovative technological solutions provided by stc connectivity.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, and Olayan bin Mohammed Alwetaid, the Group CEO of stc, signed the partnership agreement in the presence of executives from both sides. This strategic partnership aims to enhance and support Diriyah in implementing its projects and activities related to infrastructure.

Per the strategic partnership agreement, stc group will actively provide specialized digital infrastructure services in Diriyah through their partnership. This includes developing wired and wireless communication networks, internet services for the main headquarters and business premises, and managed cloud security services. This is to support the Diriyah community, heritage sites, and development facilities with the latest technologies while preserving its deep-rooted heritage value.

Jerry Inzerillo, the Group CEO of Diriyah Company, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "As we embark on our journey to transform Diriyah into a global cultural and historic landmark, our collaboration with stc group is instrumental in ensuring that our digital infrastructure is not only state-of-the-art but also seamlessly integrated with our masterplan. Diriyah will become a global example of how visitors can relive the past while building the foundations for its future, using advanced technology to future-proof a smart city This partnership aims to create unparalleled opportunities within the Diriyah community and its unique heritage, cultural, and developmental projects.”

Diriyah Company will embrace technology to bring historic experiences to life and help build the best possible visitor experience. This partnership signifies a fundamental step in uniting the rich heritage of Diriyah with the technological advancements of today, improving connectivity and quality of life for both residents and visitors.

On the other hand, stc group CEO, Olayan M. Alwetaid expressed his delight regarding this pioneering partnership, stating, "We are proud to collaborate with Diriyah Company in this groundbreaking initiative, which highlights our commitment as an engine of digital transformation in the region. We are at the forefront of leading and supporting major national projects across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Diriyah project is one of the most large-scale projects as part of Vision 2030 for the Kingdom."

Al Wetaid pointed out that a select group of companies affiliated with the stc group will be responsible for executing various tasks for the strategic partnership. This will enable the desired digital transformation and complete the construction and implementation work to achieve the vision associated with Diriyah. stc group's pioneering information technology solutions provider, “solutions by stc” will provide comprehensive services in design, execution, and managed services, As well as the integration of systems and project management.

iot squared, specializing in Internet of Things solutions and technologies, will also provide closed-circuit television (CCTV) service packages and supply and install smart cameras. Additionally, they will provide cloud-based video central monitoring solutions, artificial intelligence technologies, and data extraction services to assist with decision-making.

Furthermore, SCCC, the leading company in cloud computing services will host and process big data using artificial intelligence.

The partnership between stc group and Diriyah Company aims to elevate the level and quality of life, within the framework of the diverse opportunities the projects provide for a modern, wide-ranging, and multifaceted lifestyle. And contribute to achieving the Kingdom's vision targets, which aim to attract 100 million visits to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia annually by 2030.

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, 14 square kilometres of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city centre. It is recognised as a symbolic centre of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognised as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 135-key Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometre space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About the Diriyah Company

The Diriyah Company, formerly Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 and is responsible for the preservation of Diriyah’s history, celebrating its community and establishing the UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif, as one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabia, embodying the rich heritage and culture of the Kingdom. We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom’s history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development and preservation standards, Diriyah Company is creating an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national and international relevance, including the preservation of At-Turaif. The Diriyah Company is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of its history, instilling a sense of Saudi pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Company is ensuring Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings. We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals and in bringing to life the historic town for both local and international audiences. The Diriyah Company will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with Saudi Arabia’s roots and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community. The Diriyah Company works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190sqkm) and will exercise best practice in Land Management and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.

About stc group :

“stc group” is an engine of digital transformation in the region, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitisation process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises over 14 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and North Africa.

About stc group :

About solutions by stc:

“solutions by stc”, the pioneer in information technology services in the Kingdom, delivers a comprehensive range of integrated technology solutions to enable public and private sectors to transform digitally. The company offers core ICT services to help businesses seamlessly manage and scale their daily operations.

“solutions by stc” has been in operation for several decades, catering to a large clientele in key sectors such as financial services, healthcare, education, and others. The company has 1,500 employees, with 1,000 certified experts in vital technologies and business areas.

About solutions by stc:

About SCCC:

“SCCC” is a subsidiary of the stc group and was formed in collaboration with Alibaba Cloud, a renowned global company in cloud computing services. “SCCC” is the primary provider of cloud computing services and artificial intelligence-based big data processing solutions in Saudi Arabia, focusing on delivering cloud infrastructure services and corresponding solutions.

About SCCC:

About iot squared:

In 2022, “iot squared” was formed as a collaboration between the stc group and the Public Investment Fund to establish a model system for the Internet of Things (IoT) sector in the Middle East. The company contributed towards supporting the government sector, companies, and small to medium-sized enterprises. Its primary goal has been to facilitate the adoption of the best smart solutions in the industry, transportation, and logistics services. iot squared operated through 3 main pathways: smart cities, the fourth industrial revolution, and smart mobility and logistics services. It has also been instrumental in supporting various business sectors to adopt IoT technologies.

About iot squared: