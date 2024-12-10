This follows Apple’s recently announced plans to introduce several flagship retail locations across Saudi Arabia by 2026, including an iconic future store in Diriyah, home to the UNESCO World Heritage site At-Turaif and birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

DIRIYAH – Diriyah Company is collaborating with Apple on the planning of a future iconic store in Diriyah, The City of Earth, marking a significant milestone in the retail and lifestyle offering of the Diriyah project.

Apple has confirmed plans to introduce several flagship retail locations across Saudi Arabia by 2026, including an iconic store in Diriyah, home to the UNESCO World Heritage site At-Turaif, renowned for its rich history and cultural significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company commented on the announcement, saying, “This future partnership enhances Diriyah’s retail landscape and aligns with our vision of fostering a vibrant economy that embraces technology and creativity, while demonstrating our commitment to becoming a global destination. Saudi Arabia is making a notable impact on the retail sector, and this collaboration with Apple for an iconic retail store, further emphasizes that significance.”

The Diriyah project is part of the PIF giga-project portfolio, the world's fifth-largest sovereign wealth fund. Diriyah will be home to over 100,000 residents, creating 178,000 jobs, attracting 50 million annual visits, and contributing $18.6 billion to the Kingdom’s GDP by the end of the decade.

The retail landscape in Diriyah will feature over 566,000 square meters of lifestyle retail space, encompassing more than 1,000 stores, making it a cornerstone of the project's vibrant urban experience.

Diriyah Company is building “The City of Earth” to become a vibrant center for culture, entertainment, education, and arts. The development connects the Kingdom’s past, present, and future, inviting visitors to experience the charm and generosity of three centuries of Saudi culture while inspiring generations of creatives, innovators, entrepreneurs, and educators.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh’s city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah’s centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.

