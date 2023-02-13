RIYADH: Diriyah Company today announced that it had achieved more than 30 million man-hours, employed 19,181 contract workers, and utilized more than 1,200 pieces of heavy equipment.

The remarkable milestone reflects the company’s continuous commitment to providing a safe working environment and validates the implementation of the Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) department’s comprehensive measures to mitigate risks and ensure the well-being of people in the workplace.

OHS has been working toward positioning itself as the regional and global benchmark for excellence in workplace safety management. The department relies on a robust internal OHS Management System to fulfill the strategy of DGCL effectively and efficiently. It has deployed a highly qualified and diverse team of Saudi professionals and subject matter experts to ensure that consistently high international health and safety standards are being implemented across the entire development of the project.

With health and safety at the forefront of Diryiah Company priorities, the OHS Management System provides the necessary protection for the giga-project’s contractors, and employers, on-site laborers from the hazards of occupational injuries. In addition to ensuring that the highest safety standards are implemented and evaluated, the OHS department places a strong emphasis on raising awareness among workers and training them to avoid occupational risks.

About Diriyah

As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Diriyah will be transformed into the Kingdom’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination and one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations.

Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of downtown Riyadh. It is recognized as a symbolic center of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the First Saudi State in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah is being designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created using the authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past.

Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognized as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations.

With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia.

The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 150 places to dine. Bujairi Terrace is home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 135-key Bab Samhan Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometer space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.