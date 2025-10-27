Riyadh: Digitect, a leading communications transformation company based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and BBD Perfect Storm, a creative consultancy headquartered in the United Kingdom and recognized as Global Independent Agency of the Year by The Network One, have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen cooperation and expand their presence in each other's markets during the Saudi Festival of Creativity “Athar” in Riyadh.

The agreement was signed by Faisal AlEisawi, Regional Managing Director of Digitect, and Jason Foo, CEO of BBD Perfect Storm. This MOU marks a significant step toward a collaborative partnership aimed at fostering innovation, knowledge exchange, and business development across both regions. With key objectives of the MOU including knowledge sharing and networking, in market representation, and promoting collaborative successes.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision to drive impactful digital and creative solutions by combining local insights with global expertise,” said Faisal AlEisawi, Regional Managing Director at Digitect. “Together with BBD Perfect Storm, we aim to unlock new opportunities for our clients and accelerate growth in key markets.”

“We are excited to embark on this journey with Digitect,” said Jason Foo CEO BBD Perfect Storm. “The alignment of our values and vision creates a strong foundation for growth, creativity, and innovation.”

This strategic partnership underscores the growing importance of cross-border collaboration in the digital and creative sectors and represents a model of cooperation between UK and Saudi enterprises.”