Dubai-based digital marketing agency 199X, with its all-90s-born workforce, adds an interesting dimension to digital marketing: Who knows the digital ways better than those whose childhoods coincided with the emergence and evolution of the internet and associated technologies.

Dubai, UAE: 199X, a Dubai-based creative digital marketing agency with operations across the MENA region, is making waves with its unique value proposition of strategies conceived and executed by digital natives. Its name, 199X, connotes the decade that witnessed the emergence and rise of the internet, with “X” standing for different years in the 90s.

Led by 24-year-old Khaled El Masry, who is the Managing Director & Head of Operations in the MENA Region, 199X comprises a number of 90s-born marketers with a digital dexterity that comes naturally to them. Their innate digital acumen has led to unmatched end-to-end service offerings and a 40% year-over-year growth rate in the number of clients, since 2020.

With offices in Dubai and Cairo, and operations across the MENA region, 199X boasts a client portfolio that speaks for itself: Tefal Arabia, Moulinex Arabia, BeKind Snacks ME, Optimum Nutrition, Nivea, Brunch, Rich Bake, Uber, and Reckitt Benckiser, among other leading companies. 199X’s understanding of local sensibilities and its digitalization-powered proximity to global advancements have enabled it to lead both local and foreign companies to marketing success.

“We are a band of passionate young millennials and Gen Z technophiles with a pull-out-all-the-stops approach to digital marketing. We perceive every client’s objective through the lens of digital consumerism, before devising a comprehensive strategy to market their products/services. With us, clients do not work with just a creative marketing agency but with unconventional-yet-goal-oriented minds. So, ours is not a strategy proposition but a mindset proposition,” said Khaled El Masry.

Masry’s words ring true against the current backdrop of technological advancements, including the increased use of AI, automation, and hyper-personalization tools in marketing. Many consumer brands have eagerly embraced these developments, by leveraging “MarTech” for audience segmentation, personalized messaging, and omnichannel campaigns. Such market-driven developments and propositions are particularly tailored towards young audiences — which is the playing field of a youth-led, fit-for-purpose company like 199X.

“The 90s kids are fortunate to have grown up during a unique juncture of technological evolution. As a result, today, we can proudly say that we know it best. By this, I mean we have a nuanced understanding of marketing technologies as well as a youthful temperament to align with dynamic market trends. This is perhaps why, when clients ask what the ‘X’ in 199X stands for, I say it is the different years in the 90s as well as symbolic of our ability to multiply your outreach,” added Khaled El Masry.

Also instrumental to 199X’s traction thus far is its full-stacked, end-to-end marketing services: Social media management, digital marketing, media buying, performance marketing, content curation and creation, campaign management, PR management, and digital production — which constitute everything that a consumer brand will require to navigate in today’s brave new world of digitalization. 199X’s youthful exuberance and passion for marketing are shared by its above-the-line offline partner Awkward Ads, and packaging & branding partner Plush Studios. Together, the partners have managed to raise the marketing bar and create a buzz in the business ecosystem.

However, Masry is quick to point out that digital marketing isn’t about stirring up endless white noise for products/services but striking meaningful interactions with customers, devising campaigns that resonate with them and ensuring you humanize your marketing approach. “Brand relationships built on the foundation of trust, transparency, and goodwill will stand the test of time, remaining long after the noise dies down,” he asserted.

