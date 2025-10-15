A collective effort by Digital Dubai, Community Development Authority, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, and Dubai Health Authority to empower individuals with digital habits that support mental and physical wellbeing and enhance quality of life across society.

Dubai – In line with Dubai’s efforts to promote conscious technology use and enhance community wellbeing, Digital Dubai, in collaboration with the Community Development Authority, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, and the Dubai Health Authority, has launched the Digital Balance Program; one of Digital Dubai’s strategic initiatives. The program aims to build a community that uses modern technologies positively and responsibly, capable of addressing behavioural, health, and social risks associated with excessive or negative technology use. The agreement among the four entities was signed during GITEX Global 2025.

The program seeks to enable individuals to use technology in a healthy and effective manner that preserves their wellbeing and enhances their quality of life. It also focuses on raising awareness of digital balance concepts within the community, empowering individuals to develop balanced and healthy digital habits and supporting mental and physical health through the optimal use of technology. The program also aims to foster a regulatory and social environment that promotes digital balance and responsibility, aligning with Dubai’s D33 Agenda which aims to promote healthier lifestyles and reduce the impact of chronic and mental health conditions among the emirate’s residents.

Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, the Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, stated: “Today, digital life has become an inseparable part of our real lives where balance is no longer a choice, it is a necessity to stay present, grounded, and truly connected to ourselves and those around us.

The Digital Balance initiative represents a cornerstone of community wellbeing in Dubai. It embodies our conviction that genuine digital transformation is not measured by the scale of technology, but by our capacity to use it consciously, responsibly, and for the greater good.

Through this initiative, we aim to nurture a culture of digital mindfulness; one that helps individuals manage their presence online without losing their balance offline. By doing so, we enhance both mental and physical health and reshape our relationship with technology as a tool for empowerment rather than excess.

At the Community Development Authority, we believe that digital wellbeing is a vital dimension of overall quality of life. Investing in human digital awareness is, ultimately, an investment in humanity itself.

With the signing of this agreement at GITEX, we reaffirm Dubai’s leadership in shaping the future, not only through innovation and progress, but through a human-centered vision that balances technology with values, and advancement with awareness.”

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “In the Government of Dubai, our areas of work may differ, but we are united by a shared purpose; to serve humanity. This initiative reflects our collective belief in the importance of maintaining a positive balance between technological advancement and the wellbeing of individuals and society.

The program also embodies the spirit of the Year of Community announced for 2025 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, underscoring our commitment to initiatives that strengthen social cohesion and enhance quality of life.

On this occasion, I extend my sincere appreciation to our partners for their continued collaboration and dedication to driving digital transformation that keeps humanity at its heart, ensuring that progress and wellbeing move forward hand in hand.”

Her Excellency Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai said:

“Dubai’s Education Strategy 2033 aims to empower learners and enhance their quality of life at every stage of their educational journey, from early childhood through to post-graduation. We are delighted to partner under the Digital Well-being Program to create safe, engaging, and future-ready learning environments that nurture awareness around positive and responsible technology use, while strengthening digital literacy among our students and educators.

We look forward to this program’s role in building the capabilities of the education sector, promoting digital safety, and inspiring balanced and healthy digital habits. Through this, we aim to cultivate learning environments that spark curiosity, creativity, and personal growth across our education community.”

His Excellency Dr. Alawi Sheikh Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, said: “The launch of the Digital Balance Program reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing digital transformation and maximizing its impact as a key driver of innovation and capacity building across institutions.

This transformation goes beyond technology, it represents a holistic cultural and societal evolution founded on values, responsibility, awareness, and positivity.”

The program will also involve developing policies and practical guidelines for schools, government entities, businesses, and individuals to support balanced digital practices. It will include awareness and educational campaigns targeting all community groups, including students, parents, employees, senior citizens, and people of determination, as well as workshops, train-the-trainer programs for the digital awareness ambassadors, and practical scenarios that promote responsible digital behaviour.

This initiative aligns with the UAE’s wise leadership’s vision to cultivate a healthy and balanced digital society, reaffirming Dubai’s pioneering role in leveraging technology to serve people and enhance their happiness.