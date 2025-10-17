Dubai: As part of the 45th edition of GITEX Global 2025, Digital Dubai hosted its annual Suppliers Connect under the theme “Digitalizing Life in Dubai and Future Foresight.” The event brings together representatives from major local and international companies.

Digital Dubai is developing an integrated procurement ecosystem built on strategic partnerships across three supplier categories: strategic suppliers, who play a key role in achieving the Authority’s objectives by delivering value-added services, driving innovation, and promoting sustainability; vital suppliers, who provide essential goods and services vital to business continuity, and operational suppliers, who deliver easily replaceable products and services that support day to day, low-risk operations.

During the event, H.E. Tariq Al Janahi, CEO of the Corporate Enablement Sector at Digital Dubai along with Meshal Al Hammadi, Senior Director of Work Environment and Procurement Department, and Mohammed Al Shaqsi, Senior Manager of Contracts and Procurement honored a group of distinguished partners in recognition of their contributions to the emirate’s digital transformation journey.

H.E. Al Janahi emphasized that the Suppliers Connect event reflects Digital Dubai’s enduring vision of uniting the public and private sectors to build a sustainable and holistic digital future. H.E. remarked: “In Dubai, we consider suppliers as genuine partners who share our passion for innovation and our conviction that digital transformation goes beyond technology, it is a collaborative ecosystem driven by creativity and co-creation. Every agreement we sign and every partnership we establish brings us closer to realizing Dubai’s vision as a city powered by data and artificial intelligence, where smart algorithms and human intelligence work together to shape tomorrow.”

H.E. added: “Our vision at Digital Dubai is built around the concept of ‘City as a Service’; a connected city where everyone plays a role in shaping its future, ensuring that every service is unified, seamless, and personalized. Behind each service lies an intelligent digital ecosystem that thinks, learns, and responds proactively. This vision can only be achieved through genuine collaboration across all sectors. Dubai’s digital model is rooted in inclusivity where sectors integrate, ideas converge, and collaboration fuels innovation. We believe this synergy is what positions Dubai as a global testbed for solutions that serve humanity everywhere.”

The event also highlighted the evolution of Digital Dubai’s digital procurement ecosystem; a comprehensive model covering all stages of the procurement cycle, from registration and qualification to contract management and performance evaluation based on quality, compliance, and post-sales service. In addition to emphasizing the strategic supplier relations, and the partnerships with the private sector which have evolved beyond traditional contractual frameworks to become long-term, developmental, and knowledge-driven collaborations that promote innovation and advance the objectives of the Digital Dubai Strategy.

Key discussions during the event focused on enhancing contract transparency and implementation efficiency, establishing joint innovation platforms for knowledge exchange, aligning government and private sector strategies, and exploring emerging global trends and technologies that present new opportunities for Dubai’s digital economy.

The event honored outstanding suppliers that included Dubai World Trade Centre, Gartner Gulf, e& Group, du, Microsoft Gulf, Oracle, PwC Middle East, Palmyra Computer Software, Alpha Data, WSO2, Amplitude, DICE Tek LLC, Bytec Middle East, Tecom Investments FZ-LLC, and Al Wegdaniyah Transport Solutions, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development.

The event reaffirmed Digital Dubai’s commitment to empowering suppliers and partners as vital contributors to the wider transformation ecosystem, reinforcing its mission to build bridges of trust and collaboration in pursuit of a shared goal, enhancing human well-being and improving the quality of life in Dubai.