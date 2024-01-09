Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, today confirmed the Centre has secured an exclusive partnership with HFM, the hedge fund arm of global data intelligence firm With Intelligence, to launch the region’s first exclusive hedge fund event in 2024.

Through the new collaboration, both partners seek to establish an invitation-only event focusing on the hedge fund sector that will provide insightful content sessions, interactive roundtables and integrated networking activities.

The HFM Summit will be held in DIFC on 15 May and will see hedge funds from across the world gather in Dubai.

The agenda has been developed by industry practitioners to ensure market relevance. Topics include markets & regulations, talent & culture, AI & digital assets, investor preferences, different business models and using new technology.

The event comes after DFSA announced the authorisation of several globally renowned hedge funds in the last quarter of 2023, such as Asia Research & Capital Management, Brevan Howard, Lighthouse Partners, Merlyn Advisors, Noventa Capital Management and Qube Research & Technologies. Blue Owl Capital and Walleye Capital also recently completed their registrations.

As the number and scope of hedge funds established in DIFC grows, the Centre is seeing a further deepening of the ecosystem, including hedge funds with a range of investment strategies, additional prime brokers, technology start-ups and partners keen to help develop the industry.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “As DIFC becomes a global hedge fund and alternative asset class centre, we will continue to seek collaboration with partners such as With Intelligence on conferences such as HFM Middle East Summit. The event showcases the opportunities for global hedge managers to successfully operate in the region’s largest financial centre.”

Stephanie Taylor, Head of Event Content, With Intelligence commented:” The launch of this event coincides with an exciting time of growth in the sector and Dubai as the hedge fund hub in the region. The new HFM Middle East Summit is an opportunity for us to increase our brand presence in the Middle East and provide support for our clients as they explore international expansion into the region.”

In addition to hosting industry events across Asia Pacific, Europe, UK, and US, With Intelligence is a leading provider of investment intelligence for allocating decisions, fund-raising and business development.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 39,000 professionals working across over 4,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.

