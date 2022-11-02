Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a leading vibrant urban destination promoting culture and community, is participating in Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) by organising an array of activities under its much awaited ‘Fitness Hub’ campaign. Running until 6 November 2022, sports and fitness enthusiasts can participate in a selection of complimentary sessions, including yoga, spinning and bootcamp.

Supervised by high-level trainers, from strength training and conditioning to group cycling with music and different types of yoga, participants can use a variety of workouts to improve their overall health and wellbeing.

INSPIRE is organising community Zumba in support of breast cancer, Yoga Under the Gate and Parent and Child Yoga. For those who are looking for toning and stretching, body weight bootcamp by F45 Training as well as Spinning and HIIIT class by Warehouse Gym are the perfect fit.

What to expect with DIFC Fitness Hub

Yoga under the Gate by INSPIRE Studio:

As an opening event for Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30, this 75-minute sound-off signature vinyasa class will be led by International Yoga Teacher, Neha Duseja. Through breathwork, meditation and movement, the class will take you on a journey of self-discovery on how being ‘in the flow’ can transform one’s daily life and bring more ease, understanding and fluidity.

BR Performance:

A full body high intensity workout will make participants sweat, burn fat and gain muscle. BR coaches will go through a series of functional strength exercises that will challenge one’s strength and endurance.

Community Zumba in support of breast cancer by Inspire Studio:

Inspiring stories by breast cancer survivors who will provide insights on how lifestyle medicine can help prevent the illness, whilst dancing through a free and fun Zumba class. Lifestyle medicine incorporates aspects of nutrition, physical activity, stress management, sleep, social support and environmental factors to help patients create healthier lives.

Parent and Child Yoga:

An interactive and fun 60-minute session for parents and children that consists of playful yoga exercises; acro-yoga; massage and breathing; relaxation exercises; meditation and visualisation. The children participating must be between 3-years-old to 11-years-old.

F45 HIIT workout:

Consisting of bodyweight cardio exercises and strength-focused movements that use an individual's body weight to provide resistance against gravity, F45 HIIT workout can enhance a range of bio-motor abilities, including strength, power, endurance, speed, flexibility, coordination and balance.

Spinning by Warehouse Gym:

A fun cycle class with pumping music, lights and lots of hills and sprints to navigate through a high intensity calorie-torching sweat session.

Bootcamp/HIIT class by Warehouse Gym:

A type of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) — bursts of intense activity alternated with intervals of lighter activity.

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon

As part of DIFC’s mission to support Dubai’s vision of becoming one of the most active cities in the world, the Centre is also the official venue partner for this year’s Mai Dubai City Half Marathon. Held during the first weekend of the Dubai 30x30 Fitness Challenge, the race route will start and finish in front of the DIFC Gate.

Embody Fitness Transformation programme:

Upon registration for complimentary sessions, visitors will be eligible to enter a draw to win an eight-week Embody Fitness Transformation programme worth AED16,000. The programme includes a full body composition and lifestyle analysis, movement screening and nutritional analysis and personalised meal plan, 24 personal training sessions with elite-level strength and conditioning coaches, access to private cardio zone and a personalised supplement bundle. The winner will be announced at the end of the DFC.

Visitors will also get special offers and discounts from various DIFC retail partners who are a part of the campaign.

For more details about the event and to register for the classes, visit: https://www.difc.ae/difc-review/dubai-fitness-challenge/

What: DIFC’s Fitness Hub

When: Until 6 November 2022

Where: DIFC

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nivine William | ASDA’A BCW

Nivine.william@bcw-global.com

www.asdaa-bcw.com | www.arabyouthsurvey.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Consultant, Marketing & Corporate Communications

t-rasha.mezher@difc.ae