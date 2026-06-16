Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, today announced that Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) a leading global credit-focused alternative investment firm, has received regulatory authorisation from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). This follows OHA becoming the 100th hedge fund manager to be registered by the DIFC Authority, in late 2025.

With approximately USD 112 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, OHA’s expansion into Dubai underscores the growing global significance of DIFC as the region’s preferred hub for alternative investment firms, asset managers, and financial institutions seeking access to regional and international markets.

DIFC is home to the region’s largest cluster of wealth and asset management firms, and continues to attract the world’s leading investment firms as a result of its world-class legal and regulatory framework, deep talent pool, and strategic geographic position connecting East and West.

Declan Tiernan, Partner and Head of EMEA Client Coverage at OHA said: “Establishing an office in the GCC marks an important milestone in OHA’s continuing growth in a region where we have developed many significant partnerships over time. The DIFC offers a sophisticated financial ecosystem, a strong regulatory framework, and strategic access to investors and opportunities across the Middle East and beyond. We look forward to expanding our already meaningful presence in the region and continuing to bring our differentiated credit investment capabilities and long-term partnership approach to regional investors and stakeholders.”

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority said: “OHA’s decision to establish its presence in DIFC further reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global financial hub and a destination of choice for the world’s foremost alternative investment firms. OHA joins a rapidly expanding ecosystem of global asset managers and credit specialists operating from DIFC, reflecting continued confidence in our regulatory environment, infrastructure, and ability to support the evolving needs of the global investment community.”

OHA manages a broad range of credit strategies across private credit, leveraged loans, high yield bonds, stressed and distressed debt, collateralised loan obligations, and multi-strategy credit investing, supported by more than 30 years of experience across global credit markets.

DIFC continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of finance in the region by attracting world-class institutions, fostering innovation, and enabling sustainable economic growth. Driven by DIFC initiatives, Dubai is currently ranked 7th in the world as a global financial centre and 6th for investment management.

About OHA

Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm has approximately $112 billion in assets under management (AUM) across credit strategies, including private credit, high yield bonds, leveraged loans, private capital solutions and collateralized loan obligations as of March 31, 2026. Additional information on OHA’s AUM calculation methodology can be found on the OHA website. OHA’s emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners allows for the provision of customized credit solutions across market cycles.

With over 400 experienced professionals across seven global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit www.oakhilladvisors.com.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation firms, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

Burson

DIFC@bursonglobal.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

+9714 3622451

rasha.mezher@difc.ae