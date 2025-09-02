New law, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, provides the legislative foundation for the new services

A new resolution, issued by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in his capacity as President of the DIFC, launches the new services

Alternative dispute resolution mediation mechanism to offer further choice to court users

Preservation and integrity of notarised documents will be ensured using distributed ledger technology (DLT)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts has today announced the launch of a new suite of ancillary services, including a Mediation Service Centre and a Notary Service.

This development follows the issuance of Dubai Law No. (2) in March 2025 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which provides the legislative foundation for these services.

In parallel, a resolution has been issued by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in his capacity as President of the DIFC, outlining the implementation and operational framework and formally establishing the Mediation Service Centre and the Notary Service under the DIFC Courts.

The new Mediation Service Centre will be based at the DIFC Courts and will serve as an alternative dispute resolution pathway where parties can amicably resolve their disputes with the help of mediators registered with the DIFC Courts. Parties will be able to choose the mediators and agree fees and terms in advance, as well as the choice to conduct mediation meetings online using the newly upgraded and AI-enabled Court Management System (CMS), or in-person at the DIFC Courts premises.

His Excellency Wayne Martin, Chief Justice, DIFC Courts, said: “The DIFC Courts continues to pioneer advanced court and legal services, in close cooperation with Dubai’s leadership, as well as our public and private sector partners. Both the DIFC Courts Mediation Service Centre and the Notary Service will widen the suite of services, broadening access to justice, as well as providing greater flexibility for business and individuals seeking efficient, cost-effective solutions.”

Alongside the new Mediation Service Centre, the DIFC Courts is further expanding its range of services with the launch of a Notary Service. This practical supplementary service authorises Notary Officers of the DIFC Courts to administer, witness, and attest oaths, affidavits, affirmations or declarations, and certify and attest true copy documents for business and individuals. The service will notarise English documents only and is the first-of-its-kind service in the UAE.

In addition, the service will provide three (3) options for users; an automated self-service; a live virtual system; and an in-person service. Users of the service will also have the option to utilise an authentication service through DataFlow’s primary source verification (PSV).

An electronic or physical stamp and seal will be issued with each document, and notarised documents will be verified using advanced cryptographic methods, powered by Hedera Blockchain, by logging notarisation events with a timestamp on the blockchain.

His Excellency Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director, DIFC Courts, said: “The DIFC Courts’ solutions are purposefully designed to bring confidence, clarity, and certainty to the region’s first English common law system so that businesses can flourish. The establishment of the Mediation Service Centre and the Notary Service serves to support our role by complementing federal and local strategic goals by building further confidence among growing domestic businesses, investors and the international business community. As Dubai and the DIFC continue to lead in trade, investment and governance, our objective at the Courts is to advance transparent, efficient, and future-ready judicial and legal solutions to meet the evolving needs of the region’s economy.”

Preservation and integrity of notarised documents will be ensured using Hedera’s distributed ledger technology (DLT) by converting documents to verifiable credentials (VC), in compliance with ERC20 standards. User privacy will be maintained at all times through advanced encryption methods and privacy-preserving protocols, ensuring that sensitive information is fully protected throughout the entire process.

Established in 2004, the DIFC Courts is Dubai’s international English language common law judicial system and forms a key part of the legal system of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It was established with the specific objective to enable the international community in the UAE to have greater confidence in the Emirate’s legal framework and to further strengthen investment and trade relations with Dubai and the UAE.

About the DIFC Courts

The UAE’s DIFC Courts administers a unique English-language common law system – offering swift, independent justice to settle local and international commercial or civil disputes. The Courts, based in Dubai, provide certainty through transparent, enforceable judgments from internationally recognised judges, who adhere to the highest global legal standards. The DIFC Courts is independent from, but complementary to, the UAE’s Arabic-language civil law system – offering a choice that strengthens both processes while ensuring public access to world-class justice.

In October 2011, a decree of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, opened the DIFC Courts’ jurisdiction to businesses from across the GCC region and beyond to provide the international business community with access to one of the most advanced commercial courts in the world.

The DIFC Courts was established under laws enacted by the late HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai in September 2004. The Courts’ community-focused approach encourages early settlement, while its successful track record supports Dubai’s growing status as an international business hub.

In line with HH Sheikh Mohammed’s vision, the DIFC Courts serves to develop the UAE national workforce and enhance the competitiveness of Emirati advocates. The DIFC Courts is spearheading training programmes predominantly aimed at domestic Emirati lawyers, which offer knowledge of, and qualifications in, the English-language common law system.

